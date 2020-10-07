While the dust has settled on the 13th Annual Tin Cup Challenge, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is busy putting the Challenger Fund to good use with a variety of workshops focused on strategic thinking, strategic planning, and best practices for nonprofit staff and board members.
John Heymann of the NewLevel Group kicked off our Fall Workshop Series with Harnessing the Power of Strategic Thinking in September. This workshop helped organizations think and plan strategically, set priorities, and align actions to make the most of scarce resources. John’s next workshop, Strategy 2.0 (Oct. 13) will guide nonprofits through an exploration of best practices for a strategic approach to building an organization’s effectiveness, growth, and impact.
Ray Thompson, principal of WPNT Communications, will lead our third class in Communicating What’s Next: Setting the Course with Key Stakeholders (Oct. 28). In uncertain times, it’s critical for nonprofit leaders to be able to clearly articulate their vision and strategy to constituents. Ray and his team will work to help nonprofits craft messages and practice their delivery.
To round out this series on strategy, Kari Anderson, of Incite! Consulting Group, will present Implementing Your Strategic Plan (Nov. 5) to encourage organizations to move from creating a plan to activating it. This workshop will work through how to take all of the energy, great ideas, and passion from the strategic planning sessions and move into achieving a strategic plan or framework goals.
Additionally, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley has two Pocket Talks planned for this Fall. The first Pocket Talk is hosted by Kari Anderson and focuses on Mental Health in the age of COVID-19 (Oct. 7). The discussion will include tips for organizational self-care and additional professional support ideas. In November, Tim Adams will host a Pocket Talk panel discussion with Joselin Matkins of the Teton Regional Land Trust, Amy Fradley of the Teton Valley Foundation, and Alison Brush of the Downtown Driggs Association on Virtual Events – Tips, Tricks, & Take-Homes (Nov. 11). Pocket Talks are free, one-hour, focused presentations.
The Community Foundation of Teton Valley is grateful to the Business & Community Challengers that make these programs possible. Through these workshops the Community Foundation works to elevate nonprofits by providing continuing education, best practices, and networking opportunities for both staff and board members. Join these community leaders by signing up for a workshop today at www.cftetonvalley.org.
All workshops and Pocket Talks are currently being offered virtually via Zoom.