The Hispanic Resource Center (HRC), Teton School District 401, and Teton County are teaming up to present the next four months of Noche Familiar events, with generous advertising support from the Teton Valley News and aided by a Complete Census Count grant from the Idaho Community Foundation.
Under the umbrella theme of “Knowledge is Power!” these community-building events will feature talks aimed to help local families. Noche Familiar nights are being organized by the HRC and by the Teton Middle School Latinos in Action Club.
The next Noche Familiar is Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Teton Middle School cafeteria, 935 North 5th East, Driggs.
February’s three-part program will feature:
n A Fair Housing Presentation by Idaho Legal Aid Services;
n Information about the 2020 Census –why it’s so important for every Teton County
n resident to be counted in this year’s census, and about job opportunities for census takers; and
n Staff from the City of Driggs who will ask attendees to complete a questionnaire regarding the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
The evening will also include a break for potluck nachos — attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite topping – and activities for children, which will be provided by the students in the TMS Latinos in Action Club.
¡Noche Familiar! ¡El conocimiento es poder! Miércoles, 12 de febrero de 2020, con presentaciones a cargo de Idaho Legal Aid, 2020 Census y Plan integral de la ciudad de driggs. Trae su ingrediente favorito para Nachos; los niños son bienvenidos y se proporcionarán actividades divertidas.
