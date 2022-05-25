Roller derby players find sisterhood on both sides of the Tetons
Fresh off a forced two-season hiatus, the Jackson Hole Juggernauts roller derby team is louder, happier, and more jazzed than ever, with an even split of players from Teton Valley and Jackson, as well as a 50-50 share of veterans and freshies.
This year, seven Juggs hail from Teton Valley and have formed their own close-knit family of women who love each other and their very physical, bruise-producing sport.
(Roller derby names are often a little risqué, so consider yourself warned.) Veteran players Sharkpit, a Tetonia businessowner with the most seniority on the west side, Damage Patch Kid, and Mo Herover made a compelling argument for roller derby when they were recruiting last fall. Their sales pitch drew in freshies Techno Sht Whit, Manic Mouse, Kat Bastard, and Kristi Yumicoochie for the 2022 season.
For the uninitiated, roller derby is a full contact sport played on roller skates. Players called jammers attempt to pass the pack, made up of blockers, and score points during two-minute jams.
“People ask us all the time to explain roller derby, or even ask if it’s a ball sport,” Sharkpit laughed. “No balls involved. I tell them, Google it.”
All the Juggs cite an intense sense of camaraderie that grows organically out of weeknight practices through the winter. “I knew no one when I moved here and didn’t have a ton of friends,” Mo Herever said. “I saw a poster for the Juggs and joined. This is the first time I’ve had such a solid group of girlfriends.”
“It feels like being a kid again,” Manic Mouse said, her face lighting up.
“It’s empowering and super cool to be on a team of badasses in a female-dominated sport,” Kat Bastard added. “Plus, you get these great bruises. We all send each other pics of our bruises and get jealous of really good ones.”
Choosing names was a high pressure decision, Techno said. She had to work through some options before landing on her punny alter ego. Kristi had an easier time of it. As a big figure skating fan in the 90s, she borrowed Olympic medalist Kristi Yamaguchi’s name and gave it a filthy twist, in an homage to a well-known San Francisco drag queen. Sharkpit’s rationale was simple: she has a tattoo of the gaping maw of a shark on her armpit.
The Teton Valley players had the opportunity early this season to practice at the fairgrounds, giving the freshies, especially the ones who had never skated, a chance to get their legs under them before being thrown into the fray with their Jackson teammates.
The first bout back after Covid was a real barn burner—it was standing room only at the Snow King Sports and Events Center when the Juggs toed the line against Rock Springs’ Bittersweet Bombshells on May 14, with an atmosphere as electric as a Moose hockey game, if you add in spontaneous dance parties during time-outs.
Damage Patch Kid, who captained the bout, gave a film-worthy locker room speech that had half the players in tears. She told them they had earned the right to be there and had to fight for themselves, for their teammates, and for the people in the stands who dreamed of gaining the courage to jam.
Mouse, a Driggs native, filled a whole seating section with her family, and said that afterward her two daughters and niece were stunned, awed, and ready to sign up.
“We need a junior league,” Damage said. While Juggs players have to be 18 or older, Pocatello and Boise have teams for girls. “We would get so many kids out.”
The Juggs didn’t quite eke out a win against the Bombshells, but had a strong performance considering they had a less experienced squad than their opponents. In the final jam, the Juggs sent out a full complement of freshies to end the bout. Kat and Kristi earned MVP awards for blocking and jamming, respectively.
The Juggs will face the Portneuf Valley Bruisers on Saturday, June 11 at the Snow King Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the whistle blows at 7 p.m. Volunteers are always needed at the bouts.
“It’s just a super cool community,” Kat said about the regional roller derby scene. “Pocatello is like our sister team, we have joint practices with them.”
“Freshies are so scared at the beginning, so those scrimmages with Pocatello are really important to help freshies realize they’re not going to die,” Mo Herover added.
All in all, the Juggs agreed, taking two years off was hard, but they are amped to be back on the track.
Those interested in trying out the sport or just getting a feel for the flavor of the team are invited to Monday skate-arounds at 6 p.m. at Snow King.
“Anyone can play derby,” Sharkpit said, putting her metaphorical recruiting hat back on. “You’re never too anything—never too small, never too old, never too big, never too loud, never too. It’s competitive but it’s fun—you just do it.”