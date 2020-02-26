Among the citizens B.W. Driggs lists in a biography chapter in his “History of Teton Valley” is F. C. Madsen.
Fritz Carl Madsen gets a biography due to his prominence in the betterment of the community, largely through his association with the newspaper.
Born in Denmark in 1863, he learned the printer’s craft there before emigrating to the U.S. at 21. At 30 he moved to California, where he spent about 8 years. Then he moved to Puget Sound, Wash., and to Montana for a couple of years.
He ended up in Teton Valley in 1910, a year after the newspaper was founded. He worked at the paper for less than a year before leaving for Montana again.
The following summer he returned, bought the newspaper and stayed, at least until Driggs wrote his history of the valley in 1926.
Driggs considered Madsen a newcomer, not a pioneer. “While not a pioneer of Teton Valley in the strict sense of the work, Mr. Madsen came here before the building of the railroad into the valley and the organization of Teton County, when the valley itself, its industries and institutions were in the formative state,” Driggs said.
“And he and his paper have always been identified with the best in community affairs, and he has been associated with every movement for the betterment of conditions in the valley,” Driggs said.
Madsen died in 1941. He is buried in the Driggs Cemetery.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.