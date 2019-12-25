- Fitzy Year-End Social and Fat Bike Giveaway Fitzgerald’s Bicycles noon to 3 p.m. Come hang out and socialize with us the afternoon of New-Year’s Eve. We will be raffling off a medium Trek Bicycle Farley fat bike complete with FBJ_Creations frame bag, top tube bag and pogies — the complete winter gear setup! We’ll also be raffling a Bontrager Wavecel helmet, Doma Coffee Roasting Company bags and cans of whole beans, SCAT BELT 2019 belts, Fitzy swag and tons of other awesome gear! All proceeds go to support Teton Valley Trails and Pathways winter fat bike grooming!
- New Year’s Eve Open Skate Skate out the last day of the year at New Year’s Eve Open Skate on December 31st! Admission: Adults $7, Kids $4. Skate rentals $3. 7-10 p.m. Kotler Ice Arena
- New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Come watch or participate in the annual Torchlight Parade at Grand Targhee Resort. The Kid’s Glowstick Parade is perfect for kids between 5 and 14 who possess basic turning and stopping skills. Participation is limited so register early. Kids meet time is 4:00pm at Ski & Snowboard School, and their parade is at 4:30pm Registration is throughout the day at Ski School for the Torchlight Parade. Adult’s Torchlight parade is open to skiers and riders 12 and up and space is limited. Roadside flares are used and old clothing is recommended. Meet at 4:45pm at the Ski School. Parade starts about 5:45pm. Fireworks show immediately to follow.
- Special New Year’s Prix Fixe Dinner Ring in the New Year at Grand Targhee’s Branding Iron Grill with a savory four-course meal served December 31st at 5pm until 9pm.
- The Bush Pilots at the Trap Bar & Grill New Year’ss Eve Party featuring local band, the Bush Pilots. Doors Open: 8:00 p.m. Show Time: 9:00 p.m. Admission: $10 in Advance or $10 at the Door. This show will sell out! Tickets available at the Trap. Midnight Champagne Toast! Party Hats! FREE Shuttle after 9:00 p.m. with the last shuttle to Driggs at 2:15 a.m.
- Jamie Marie New Year’s Eve Dave’s Pubb Jamie Marie singing her originals to serenade you on New Years Eve live in Tetonia, Idaho at Dave’s Pubb! 8-10 p.m.
- Johnny Darkhorse at the Tetonia Club DJ Darkhorse will be presiding over a big dance party! 9 to midnight
- Knotty Pine New Year’s Eve Show Join us to ring in 2020 with Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $15
