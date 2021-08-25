The year is 1835. Sparse log and sod cabins dot the area known as Pierre’s Hole.
Just years prior, the infamous battle of Pierre’s Hole had brought chaos to this idyllic refuge for hardy mountain men and their families.
This was the golden age for trappers, traders, and Native Americans who partook in the trapping industry. These mountain men came prepared, toting muzzleloaders, revolvers, knives, hatchets, and tomahawks.
Nearly 200 years later, these tools of the trade remain useful, but for vastly different reasons.
New West KnifeWorks, headquartered in Victor, is now offering up an experience that will take you back to the time of those early settlers.
The Victor company is now the operator of a mobile tomahawk throwing operation, sure to be seen at a gathering near you.
Sam Allen, who runs New West’s tomahawk throwing program, spoke to the timelessness of throwing ‘hawks at a target.
“Out here we’re surrounded by the reminders of all the tribes and history of early Teton Valley,” said Allen. “What’s more American than throwing a tomahawk? It’s very cool to give a nod to the area’s past Native American culture.”
“It’s this western entertainment,” said Allen. “People want to do all these things that are Wyoming, that is Idaho.”
New West’s tomahawk program will be able to bring this experience right to an event’s lawn.
“It makes it feel like their own experience when we’re coming to their property,” said Allen. “All of our tomahawk ambassadors or coaches are all the same individuals that are making the knives and the tomahawks.”
Each target will come with the service of two of these ambassadors, who are keen to share throwing tips and keep everything safe.
By operating this service, New West is also making sure to capitalize on the rise of axe/tomahawk throwing bars which have popped up all over the country.
Just like their famously high-quality cutlery, New West’s tomahawks are completely made in the USA.
“There’s a reason not everybody makes things in the US, there are so many hurdles,” said Allen. “We face those hurdles and we do it really well.”
The steel used for the Tomahawks is the same grade of metal found in tools like concrete breakers and bull riveters.
“S7 tool steel, it’s as indestructible as steel gets,” said Allen “The heads come from Ohio, and they’re cast so it’s a different process from our knives. All of our handles are hickory, which comes from Tennessee. Hickory is the wood that is sought after with throwing tomahawks just for the balance and weight it offers.”
The experience is something New West is gearing towards group events, nonprofits, and small businesses.
“Having the potential to entertain for a nonprofit or small business that’s trying to gain traction, there’s opportunity there,” said Allen. “We’ve got a relationship now with the Bronze Buffalo in Teton Springs, we also get inquiries from a lot of local clubs too.”
New West is looking at expanding this service to their other locations in Nampa and Park City, UT.
“It’s more an education and staffing issue there so that’s why we wanted to focus it more here now so we can figure out how we can make it more efficient and a better experience for the guests and hosts,” said Allen. “Once we have it all dialed we’ll be feeding it to the other stores.”
Allen said that he has seen many individuals feel inspired by hearing the signature thud from sticking a tomahawk.
“That’s the cool part about us going and putting on this experience,” said Allen. “Everybody thinks no way am I going to stick one. Just giving them these two or three little tips and then they start connecting. The lightbulb just goes on in their head.”
Prices start at $1,200 for two hours and one target, with each additional hour adding $100. Currently, New West won’t charge a travel fee for events within 30 miles of Jackson.
Interested parties can find more information by stopping by or contacting New West KnifeWorks online or by phone.