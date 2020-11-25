Melissa Thomasma is delighted to join the Teton Valley News team as a reporter and photographer.
“I’m thrilled to join this enthusiastic news team and to get to know Teton Valley on an even deeper level,” Thomasma said.
Born and raised in Jackson Hole, Thomasma studied Creative Writing and International Studies at the University of Chicago, and earned a Master’s in American History at the University of Montana before returning to the Tetons.
She’s been a freelance writer for nearly a decade, and loves discovering and telling stories about the West. Her contributions have appeared in a variety of regional publications including Dishing Jackson Hole, Homestead Magazine, Jackson Hole Magazine, JH Style, JH Skier, and more. She has collaborated with wildlife conservation organizations, social justice nonprofits, and entrepreneurs to drive their missions forward with compelling written content.
She is also the author of a children’s book, Cinder Rescue Cat, which was inspired by her love of animals and her years as a volunteer firefighter and EMT.
Thomasma looks forward to building new relationships and learning more about the diversity of stories unfolding in Teton Valley every day.
When she’s not tinkering with words, she can be found casting flies to wary trout, camping, and experimenting in the kitchen. She’s seen every episode of MASH at least twice, and is the proud owner of an expansive garage sale-sourced collection of vintage cookbooks. Along with a few cats and a couple dogs, Thomasma resides with her husband and two small, vivacious children.