Although he doesn’t live here anymore, James Berger has long written stories about the history of his family in the Tetons and about growing up on a cattle ranch on the southwest end of the valley. Now he has published a novel that builds on those themes while mixing in more imaginative plot twists.
“Ranching in the Tetons” is set in mid-century Idaho and figures around the work and romantic pursuits of two cattle ranch owners, Jed Berg and Zac Waterman. While the characters that populate the novel are made up (“I wanted to make sure people didn’t think I was writing with anyone specific in mind,” Berger said) many of the experiences described are real.
Berger was helping his family on the ranch by age 11. Their property sat on the headwaters of the Teton River and included the big red barn visible from Highway 31 as you drive toward Pine Creek. His grandfather had owned the land where Teton Springs now sits, and the resort community is so named because there were many springs on the property, including a warm spring that didn’t freeze in winter.
Early in the book, the protagonists are faced with a brutal winter storm and have to work through several nights to keep their stock safe. Berger said that storm really happened; it was the winter of ‘49, and the valley received so much snow you could reach up and touch the telephone lines, and drive teams of horses across the fields over the tops of the fence posts.
“It snowed then blew then snowed then blew, then there was one day when it got warm. Then that froze a crust on everything,” Berger said. “Usually a lot of cattle die in those kinds of storms. The difficulty in raising cattle is reflected in what I wrote.”
In addition to storms, calving, horseback rides up Pole Canyon, “Ranching in the Tetons” includes novelistic elements such as cattle rustling, murder, car crashes, and love triangles.
“Everything related to ranching itself is real. The rest, I stretched a bit. They’re stories about people I made up, although maybe one or two are somewhat based on real things that happened,” Berger said. “You can’t help but draw something out of what you know or who you know.”
Retired and living in Washington, he is now working on the sequel, which will draw in more information about the northwest corner of the valley. His wife Blythe helps him with editing. He aims to finish the book in a year’s time, including several rounds of edits, and admitted it’s an ambitious goal.
“This is an ideal time to write though,” he said. “We’re not really going anywhere. I’m able to write almost every day.”
“Ranching in the Tetons” is available to purchase at Corner Drug and Victor Drug, or online at store.bookbaby.com. (BookBaby is the self-publishing company Berger used to produce the novel.)