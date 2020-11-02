With a venue change and a bit of logistical finagling, the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation will be hosting the 32nd Annual Tugboat Memorial Winter Gear Swap this Saturday, Nov. 7, to the delight of everyone hoping to offload their old boots or pick up a fresh board before the ski hill opens.
The annual swap is named in honor of Terry “Tugboat” Palmer, a ski racer who believed all kids in Teton Valley deserved the opportunity to slide down snow.
This year for the first time the swap will take place at the Teton County Fairgrounds building north of Driggs, rather than in the Rendezvous Upper Elementary School gym. The new location is larger, with ample parking, garage-style doors for easy ski rack set-up, and no stairs. Most importantly, relocating to the fairgrounds allows for gear check-ins to happen through the week, meaning there won’t be a crowd of people working check-in on Friday night like in year’s past.
“We are so grateful to RUES for their support for so many years,” said TVSEF board vice chair Liz Moseley. “And a huge round of thanks to the fair board. They’ve been super easy to work with.”
It’s important to note that participating in the swap either as a seller or a buyer will require a little more planning than usual.
Sellers need to pick up sales labels from either a box in the TVSEF office foyer behind Peaked Sports in Driggs, or near the front door at Kotler Ice Arena in Victor. The sales sheets are available to grab any time this week or get in touch with TVSEF to arrange for an alternate pick up. Sellers also need to sign up for a check-in time slot (tinyurl.com/SwapConsigners) during the 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday check-in periods. Buyers need to sign up for a shopping time (tinyurl.com/SwapShoppers) during the Saturday swap, which goes from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. People with limited internet access can also call TVSEF at (208) 354-4878 to make an appointment. Masks are mandatory during gear drop-off and during the swap.
Between 7 and 9 a.m. on Saturday is early bird entry, which costs $10. After that entry is $5, or free with a TVSEF discount card, which are available for purchase at the door. TVSEF takes a 25 percent cut from each sale, which goes toward youth skiing and snowboarding programs.
People who prefer to spend their winters on ice will be excited to know that the swap now includes hockey and skate gear, because Teton Valley Foundation is getting involved this year.
“We’re really excited about that,” Moseley said. “They’ve been trying to do a similar gear swap for a long time and it makes sense to combine them.”
Consignors are encouraged to bring in hockey gear for sale, and TVF will have its own fleet of new and gently used skates, sticks, and aparel for adults and kids, as well as expert volunteers to help with fitting. The nonprofit will keep its sales income to go toward rink programming.
Other retailers, including Sego Ski Co, Habitat, and Peaked will also be present to sell their wares, and Alpine Air Coffee will be pouring hot beverages for people in need of a caffeine fix.
Another new twist this year is late-day discounts. Sellers can choose to allow a 25 percent markdown of their gear if it doesn’t sell by 11 a.m., and buyers can take a gamble and wait that long to see if anything good is left.
“We’ve been talking about doing this for years, how to get permission from sellers to do discounts,” Moseley said. “We’ll see if it’s popular.”
The turn-out for Saturday’s swap might be killer—Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club made the hard call at the beginning of October to cancel its enormously popular ski swap. The club is using other consignment avenues to fundraise for the winter.
“They’re a sister club and we hope they’re successful,” Moseley said. “Both clubs are having to reinvent what they normally do. It’s such a different time now, with so many extra things to consider. We’re acting as if we are in red [risk level] to keep everyone safe. It’s all been about reenvisioning and simplifying.”