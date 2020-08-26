Comment period open for proposed resort projects
As part of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest's environmental review of several proposed projects at Grand Targhee Resort, members of the public are invited to comment on any or all of the lift additions, infrastructure improvements, boundary adjustments, and new trail development.
The Alta ski hill operates on Caribou-Targhee National Forest land under a special use permit through the US Forest Service. That permit requires that the resort have a master development plan that outlines all proposed future projects, changes, and additions to the resort. The Grand Targhee master development plan was last updated in 2018 and in February of last year the CTNF Supervisor, Mel Bolling, accepted the MDP. In October, Grand Targhee owner and general manager Geordie Gillett submitted a request that the forest supervisor begin the National Environmental Policy Act review process on several of the proposed projects.
The list of projects is substantial:
-expanding the permit area boundaries to include the South Bowl of Peaked and the Mono Trees off Lightning Ridge
-seven new lifts, not including the forthcoming Peaked Lift, which has already been approved
-temporarily shifting the resort's cat-skiing operation into South Bowl until lifts are built there
-a restaurant on the summit of Fred's Mountain and at the top of Sacajawea, a yurt at the top of Shoshone, and warming huts in Rick's Basin and on Lightning Ridge
-57 more acres of snowmaking
-two new teaching carpets and improvements to Papoose
-road rehabilitation in improve maintenance and circulation and eliminate steep grades
-348 acres of terrain development and 325 acres of glading
-upgrading Shoshone to a detachable lift
-a permanent snow tubing facility
-a summer activity zone near Shoshone with a canopy tour, zip line and aerial adventure course
-almost 29 miles of new summer trails
There will be two live virtual open houses to review the proposals, one on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. and one on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. During the meetings participants will be able to ask questions and make comments. Recordings of the presentations will be posted at grandtargheeresorteis.org.
Right now, in the scoping period, the Forest Service is providing project information and giving interested parties the opportunity for "early and meaningful participation," according to the project website.
"Votes for or against the projects don't help, we want comments related to the environment," Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence said. "Comments and concerns about vegetation, resources, visuals, wildlife, socioeconomic impact—if there is a significant environmental concern related to one or multiple proposals that can't be mitigated, the agency will explore alternatives."
The CTNF will prepare and release an environmental impact statement, the most detailed and rigorous analysis in the NEPA process. Grand Targhee has entered into a cost recovery agreement ensuring the resort will reimburse the agency for the specialized work of analyzing environmental impacts. The resort's planning consultant, the SE Group, will assist the agency in data collection and review.
People can comment online on the Forest Service website or fax or mail comments to the district office in Driggs. The comment period is open for 30 days starting Aug. 26. The Forest Service is tentatively scheduled to release a draft environmental impact statement in January of 2021, with another comment period after that.