From the team that has made Warbirds Cafe one of Teton Valley’s most beloved eateries comes a new culinary endeavor: Pizzeria Alpino. Nestled into a fully-refurbished historic downtown building on Main Street in Driggs, the new Italian restaurant will be focused on offering simple, delicious food in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere. Inspired by the warm, anchored-in-the-community vibe of small chalet-style trattorias in the Italian Alps, Pizzeria Alpino will strive to be a spot that offers elevated dining experiences as well as a welcoming locale to swing by for a drink and slice after a day of mountain adventure.
Fresh, handmade pasta and specialty New York-style pizza (cooked to crispy-chewy perfection in an electric deck oven imported from Sweden) will feature a diversity of locally-sourced toppings and ingredients. For now, the eatery will be offering takeout, but owners David and Lauren Hugo and John Koenig look forward to offering intimate in-house dining as well as a spacious deck for patrons.
The team, inspired by their collaboration at Warbirds Cafe, first hatched the idea for an Italian-style restaurant over a year ago. “We all have a fine-dining background; we’ve worked in places that are all focused on fine dining, white table cloths and linen. We’ve all been in the area for a while, but we met and immediately hit it off,” recalled Lauren. “Through that working relationship blossomed this new business that we’re launching together — collaborating with all of our different experiences to bring this new cozy, trattoria pizzeria to Teton Valley.”
David felt that the area was missing a family-friendly Italian eatery, and had a feeling that Koenig would be the ideal partner to launch one. The team acquired the space for the restaurant at 165 North Main in Driggs in March of 2020, an uncertain time to be embarking on a new culinary enterprise. A historic Sears and Roebuck cabin that was delivered to the valley via railroad around 1900, the building required an in-depth overhaul. As it turned out, the pandemic provided ample time for the team to rebuild the cabin’s interior to match their vision.
“The space needed a little bit of love, and with everything that happened, it gave us the opportunity to spend the time. We got this place put back together, and it’s just stunning and beautiful now. We’re excited to launch, to get open for business and start serving,” said Koenig.
The team is busy testing and finalizing recipes, and gearing up for their official opening in coming days. Visit pizzeriaalpino.com or place an order for takeout via Facebook.