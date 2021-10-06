Attorney Alycia Moss and legal assistant Noemi Carrillo have an open-door policy at Moss Immigration Law, the Driggs satellite office for an immigration law firm based out of Coeur D’Alene.
“We’re trying to get the word out and gain people’s trust,” Moss said about providing immigration services in Teton Valley. “I find that many people don’t feel that they can open themselves up and come in to see an immigration attorney sometimes unless they get picked up by ICE or have an urgent situation. Our attitude is to work hard for the trust of the community.”
Moss received her law degree at the University of Idaho in 2005, and her passion for human rights took her to D.C. for a time, until she decided she wanted to raise her family back in Idaho. She began focusing on immigration law in 2012.
“When I went back to work, my friend had an immigration law firm in Boise, and said, ‘it’s just like human rights.’ I started looking at it and thought, yeah, even though not every aspect of immigration law has a human rights element, you’re still looking at the world as a global place where we are all interconnected, in a human way,” Moss said.
She eventually opened her own office in Coeur D’Alene and expanded to a satellite office in Spokane soon after. This year the opportunity to open a Driggs branch arose, and it made sense to Moss.
Moss didn’t pick a random spot on the map for her third office; she used to live in Teton Valley, and her diverse resume (bridal consultant, electrician) includes time as the co-owner of the Grove Creek Lodge, an inn tucked into the slope of the Big Holes.
Soon after finding an office to rent in the Fremont Building, Moss met Noemi Carrillo, who was working at The Wardrobe Company. “It felt like everything came together,” Carrillo said about joining Moss Immigration Law.
Carrillo has always had a passion for helping others.
“Since I’ve been part of the immigration process personally, I understand how frustrating and hard it can be to go through that when it takes way too long,” she said. “I love to help people and I love to be there when they need it, so I think immigration is the perfect place for me to work.”
What does work entail? Pretty much everything, Moss said: doing consultations, contracting with employers for services, providing assistance with work visas, renewals, citizenship, green cards, and helping victims of crimes and domestic violence, people facing deportation, undocumented children who were abandoned, abused, or neglected, DACA recipients, and more.
Moss and Carrillo have been meeting with the organizations that make up the local support network, such as the Community Resource Center, Teton Regional Economic Coalition, Family Safety Network, and Immigrant Hope. Moss wants to engage with all the churches and business leaders in the valley as well.
“I feel like the better people understand the immigration system, the better they can formulate their opinions and help. We don’t have to agree, but I think we can all get to the point of asking ourselves, what can we do to help our community? Besides being an immigration lawyer, our firm’s mission is about supporting the community. We really believe that if we’re part of the community and we’re doing good, everyone is lifted up—a rising tide lifting all boats. That’s definitely our ethos,” Moss said.
Carrillo and her sister Monica, an advocate at Family Safety Network, have professed an interest in going to law school; they were immediately encouraged to go for it by Moss.
“I tell them, I gotta retire sometime,” Moss said with a laugh. “We’re very supportive as a firm of our people’s educational aspirations. My vision for Noemi is running this office. She’s capable, she’s smart, she’s learning so quickly.”
On top of counsel and outreach, Moss spends plenty of time lobbying Idaho’s Congress members for immigration reform.
As a member and former Idaho chapter chair of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Moss has presented many times to the national congressional delegation, and has harnessed the voices of business owners and agricultural producers, who employ many people on temporary visas and need more workers. Moss feels heard after those conversations but then doesn’t see action from D.C.
“I’m concerned that we haven’t had significant immigration reform since 1996, and I don’t know how to get there with Congress the way it is. I just want to know how we can help our legislators act,” she said. “They need to do something that works for Idaho. We have a large, unskilled labor base that we need to legalize. If we didn’t need them, businesses wouldn’t hire them and they wouldn’t be here. I don’t want to blame anyone, I want to fix it.”
For more information or to set up a consultation, visit mossimmigrationlaw.com, call (208) 754-7411, or stop by during work hours at 76 N Main St. Suite 205 in Driggs.