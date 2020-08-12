With new management at Grandview Assisted Living in north Driggs, the 25-year-old long term care facility is due for some improvements, says director Brett Jackson.
Jackson came to the facility via a surprising path. With a bachelor’s degree in business marketing, he was working at Rexburg Motor Sports earlier this year, and while he was good at selling toys, he didn’t find the job challenging. In late April he was recruited to the position of director at Grandview in Valley Centre and said the job has been nothing if not interesting, particularly in the midst of a pandemic that’s especially dangerous for elderly people.
Grandview is a small facility with two identical buildings shaded by large trees. Each building can accommodate 16 residents, but only 12 beds are currently filled and Jackson rents the second building out as a large vacation property. The facility specializes in memory care, catering to residents with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
“Memory care residents do better in a smaller facility that can be locked down. They can’t leave without accompaniment, which is safer for them,” Jackson said.
COVID has meant much stricter safety precautions, and unfortunately no visitors, he added. Because Stage 4 of the Idaho reopening plan allowed visitors at assisted living facilities starting June 13, Grandview briefly opened its doors, but soon reconsidered.
“The residents sometimes go a little stir crazy, but it’s about making sure they’re safe and healthy. We’re doing what we can to protect them,” said caregiver Sarah Heard. “Their families can’t visit, but they can make phone calls and wave through the window.”
One donor recently gave the facility several tablets so that seniors can have video calls with their family members, many of whom don’t live in the area.
Day trips and lunch at Seniors West of the Tetons are other pastimes that the residents have had to give up for the time being. Jackson and his staff have found other ways to keep them entertained.
“On the 4th of July we had a party and BBQ on the balcony and I grilled out,” he said. “It was the happiest I’ve seen them since I came here. They were all eating and laughing—it was an awesome day.”
He’s been talking to facility directors in Boise and has some other ideas to enhance the residents’ quality of life, like an outdoor fire pit for family visits, chicken coops, and flower beds.
“The residents love going outside,” Heard said. “It stimulates them and keeps them younger.”
Jackson is planning a complete renovation of the facility’s dated interiors, and wants to add big picture windows in the new activity room so the residents can see the Tetons just to the east. He thinks the location can be an appealing factor for new residents, as it is for so many people who settle down in the Tetons.
“This is their home, we’re just guests here,” Heard said. “This job is mentally demanding and you don’t know what it is like until you work with them, get to know them, and put yourself in their mindset.”
Jackson agreed. “It takes patience and a willingness to learn and enjoy problem solving every day.”