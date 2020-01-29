The Teton Basin Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest caused a stir on Jan. 24 by announcing it would be enforcing the leash law in Teton Canyon and closing the Southern Valley trail system to dogs from Dec. 1 to April 15.
“We are seeing an increase in irresponsible pet ownership at our winter trailheads,” said Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger, in a press release on Friday. “Due to increased user conflicts and the rising number of complaints we are going to increase enforcement efforts.”
Forest Service regulations state that animals must be on a leash no longer than six feet in developed recreation sites. Developed recreation areas include areas within 200 yards of a trailhead or designated campground. The agency can also limit animal use at its discretion, which Pence chose to do for the Mike Harris Campground area because of public safety and sanitation concerns. Some Nordic skiers have already expressed concerns about the high probability of a dog/person collision on the new Yeti Trail, and parents have complained about the excess of animal waste on and around the popular sledding hill. In his conversations with rangers from Jackson and the Wasatch Front, Pence came to understand that the only way to effectively manage the situation was to shut it down before conditions came to a head.
“When people have expectations about their rights, it’s an uphill climb,” Pence said. “We’re taking this opportunity to set new expectations at a relatively new venue. People can walk their dogs where they did two years ago, before the Southern Valley Trails existed.”
After releasing the statement, he braced himself for the backlash, but said that over the weekend he was pleasantly surprised to receive a lot of encouraging emails and phone calls about the decision.
“I’ve been amazed at how supportive people have been,” Pence said on Monday. “They understand the conflict and the need. People shared their negative dog experiences about getting bitten or their dogs being attacked.”
He has also heard from people who are opposed to the decision because it impacts their own recreation and because public input wasn’t weighed first.
“I’m under pressure to hold community discussions or forums,” he said. “But there’s an entity in Jackson, PAWS of Jackson Hole [a pet support service] that has a mission of respectful pet ownership and no matter what they do they can’t get compliance from everyone in Jackson. Why invite a new Cache Creek with all that volatility over here?”
Pence went to the Teton Canyon trailhead in uniform last weekend and witnessed enough disregard by owners for their dogs’ bad behavior to convince him that he’d made the right call. As far as waste goes, he made the point that the recently-installed Teton Canyon pit toilet was drained after 11 months, and the effluent totaled over 800 pounds.
“That toilet is not used by everyone who parks there,” he said. “And anecdotally, there are often more dogs than people at the trailhead. So think about how much animal effluent that is, if you’re not picking up after your dog.”
Dan Verbeten, the executive director of Teton Valley Trails and Pathways, has also been fielding calls about the new enforcement and receiving messages of support and of consternation. But as more visitors and residents use the groomed trails each year, TVTAP hears more and more complaints about dog conflicts and poop.
“The trend is not going in a positive direction with dog interactions,” he said.
According to a TVTAP Facebook post, dog access is also in jeopardy on the Alta track, which is entirely on private land.
TVTAP, which through its work has enabled most non-motorized winter recreation in the valley, has to both advocate for winter trail users and maintain its relationship with the Forest Service. Verbeten said that TVTAP might seek grants and community funding to either support a Forest Service enforcement officer or some sort of trailhead ambassador to educate users. He added that people who want to lobby against the dog ban might want to get the City of Victor, another Southern Valley stakeholder, involved in the conversation.
For more information, contact the Teton Basin Ranger District at (208) 354-2312.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.