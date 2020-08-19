Current Teton County prosecuting attorney Billie Siddoway has stepped down from the race to hold her seat and will be replaced on the ballot by Republican candidate Bailey Smith.
“I ran for prosecuting attorney because of concerns I had in 2016,” Siddoway told the Teton Valley News. “It was not my intention to run for multiple terms. But I did want to leave the office better than I found it—hopefully in the hands of someone devoted to a career as prosecutor.”
Smith has worked under Siddoway as the chief deputy prosecuting attorney for two months, and describes the job as the most rewarding she’s ever had.
Originally from Ohio, Smith received her law degree from George Washington University. While in Washington, DC, she worked for the Honorable Emmet G. Sullivan, the federal judge currently presiding over the Michael Flynn case. She then practiced in New York for six years at two large law firms, where she focused on criminal and regulatory investigations and complex commercial litigation.
“I also volunteered my time providing pro bono legal services to people in need. I represented indigent clients in numerous criminal cases litigated in federal and state courts, worked with sex trafficking victims in a diversionary program in Queens and worked with Lawyers Without Borders in Africa training prosecutors and judges how to fight human trafficking,” Smith added.
She had dreamed of retiring in the Tetons, but found herself here much sooner than expected when remote work allowed her to move to Teton Valley in early 2020. She did work as contract litigation counsel for Halloran Farkas and Kittila in Jackson.
“While this is an exceptional firm and I thoroughly enjoyed working there, I knew that I wanted to serve the people of Teton Valley in a prosecutorial capacity,” Smith said. “I called Billie, introduced myself, and convinced her to hire me.”
When Siddoway asked her subordinate to run in her stead, Smith said she was extremely honored by the request but somewhat hesitant.
“As a relatively new resident of the county, I knew that many people weren’t familiar with me or my legal background,” Smith said. “But I also knew that the valley didn’t have another candidate with the experience needed to lead the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. So I decided to step up to the plate and run.”
Siddoway said she’s proud to support Smith because of her prior criminal law and courtroom experience, and her willingness to hold the office for multiple terms.
“For me, I look forward to a return to private life,” Siddoway added.