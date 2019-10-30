The Teton Park Road from Taggart Lake Trailhead to the Signal Mountain Lodge is closed to motor vehicles from Nov. 1 through April 30. The Signal Mountain Summit Road and Moose-Wilson Road from the Death Canyon Trailhead to the Granite Canyon Trailhead are closed to motor vehicles from Nov. 1 until road and weather conditions permit, usually sometime around mid-May. Other roads such as Antelope Flats, Deadmans Bar, Grassy Lake, Pilgrim Creek, Schwabacher, and Two Ocean are closed seasonally based on conditions. Check at visitor centers or call 307-739-3682 for the most up-to-date information.
Yellowstone has five entrance stations, the North Entrance, Northeast Entrance, East Entrance, South Entrance and the West Entrance. It takes many hours to drive between these entrances, so be sure to check the status of roads at the entrance you intend to use. Most park roads are closed to regular vehicles from early November to late-April (see dates below) when the park switches to oversnow travel (snowmobiles and snowcoaches). The only road open year-round is from the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through the park to Cooke City, Montana (via Tower Junction). Travel east of Cooke City (via the Beartooth Highway) is not possible from late fall to late May.
On Oct. 15 Tower Fall to Canyon (Dunraven Pass) and Beartooth Highway (US 212 to Red Lodge, Montana) were closed. On Nov. 4 all other Yellowstone roads will close at 8 a.m. except the road between the North Entrance and the Northeast Entrance. For up-to-date information call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
