On Monday, May 3, Teton Valley Foundation released the lineup of artists who will be performing at Music on Main, the eight-night free music series held at Victor City Park every summer (except for 2020).
"Announcing the lineup feels very surreal but after almost two years of waiting, the day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived," said TVF executive director Amy Fradley. "This is the lineup we were not able to announce last summer when Music on Main was canceled. So to be able to present this amazing group of artists to our community now, it’s a do-over of the best kind."
Fradley is excited about several of the acts; she said singer-songwriter Amy Helm (July 8) is a personal favorite of hers, while Dwayne Dopsie (June 24) plays zydeco, a new genre for Music on Main, and Micky and the Motorcars (July 29) will make all the country fans happy.
Perhaps the biggest "score" of the summer, she added, is Jackie Venson, who comes to Victor on July 15. Fradley said TVF booked Venson at the end of 2019 to play 2020, and since then her popularity and exposure has skyrocketed. After Venson was featured on Austin City Limits, TVF was concerned the guitarist and singer might not be able to fit Music on Main into her schedule.
"But she is confirmed, she is an extremely gifted artist and her style is fresh and unique," Fradley said. "I am personally excited to see her perform and I hope she will be embraced by Teton Valley's music lovers!"
Also expect to hear local favorites like Strumbucket, One Ton Pig, and Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine before the headliners take the stage.
Music on Main runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays (except for July 1) during the summer.
Music on Main 2021 Lineup:
(Headliner first, opener second)
June 17 - The Broadcast
Lonesome Gold
June 24 - Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers
Sghetti
July 8 - Amy Helm
Dirt Road Band
July 15 - Jackie Venson
Inland Isle
July 22 - The Commonheart
One Ton Pig
July 29 - Micky and the Motorcars
Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine
August 5th - Ghost of Paul Revere
Strumbucket
August 12 Double Header Finale - Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand, Turkuaz