At the Art Grows Rexburg virtual awards ceremony on July 2, eastern Idaho artist Torgesen Murdock received the Professional Division 2nd Place Award for her painting of two young girls amid the hollyhocks entitled, “Time to Talk.” Torgesen is the wife of Don Ezra Murdock, son of Mattie and Ezra Murdock of Driggs.
She lives and paints in her studio in the mountains east of Pocatello. Locally her work has been purchased and hangs in many public buildings in the area such as: Idaho Central Credit Union, The Omni Center, Marshall Public Library, Bank of Idaho, Pocatello Regional Medical Center, Idaho State University, and various corporate offices. Her website is torgesenmurdockfineart.com which has a list of her awards and accomplishments.
The award winning painting may be viewed with the entire exhibit in the Atrium in Hemming Village, 160 West 2nd South, Rexburg, Idaho. It runs through July 16. The hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily except Sundays. The adult art competition and exhibit was sponsored by Art Grows Rexburg, an organization dedicated to promoting and showcasing artists in this area. It is the brainchild of Alice and Val Hemming in cooperation with the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce and the Upper Valley Art Guild. The competition and exhibit are a part of Rexburg’s Annual Summerfest.
