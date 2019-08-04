Firefighters have been tested by multiple wildfires in recent days in East Idaho but have gained the upper hand on all of the blazes.
Two of the wildfires ignited near the Craters of the Moon National Monument, another ignited in a canyon near Pocatello, one occurred near Soda Springs, and the most recent ignited near Montpelier.
All of the wildfires except for the one near Montpelier were caused by lightning, authorities said.
None of the fires resulted in any evacuations or injuries and no structures were damaged or threatened.
The most recent blaze ignited around 7 p.m. Friday five miles southeast of Montpelier on private land. The wildfire devoured about 5 acres before firefighters contained it late Friday night. The fire is expected to be fully extinguished by Saturday evening.
The fire’s cause is unknown and remains under investigation, according to the East Idaho Interagency Fire Center in Idaho Falls.
The largest of the recent wildfires are the two burning near Craters of the Moon. Both of those started during Thursday evening thunderstorms.
One of the Craters of the Moon area fires has scorched 4,889 acres about 12 miles southeast of Carey, while the other has burned 464 acres about 14 miles north of Minidoka.
Firefighters are making excellent progress battling both fires, authorities said. The blaze southeast of Carey is expected to be extinguished by Monday evening while the fire north of Minidoka is expected to be extinguished by Sunday night.
The wildfire burning in a popular canyon near Pocatello was contained on Friday evening and is expected to be extinguished by early Saturday evening.
The East Idaho Interagency Fire Center reported Friday evening that firefighters had gained the upper hand on the blaze burning in Blackrock Canyon.
The fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. Friday and scorched about 5 acres of Bureau of Land Management land, resulting in the closure of the canyon’s entrance for several hours on Friday.
Blackrock Canyon is located between Pocatello and Inkom.
Firefighters responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to a wildfire burning about eight miles southeast of Soda Springs on state-owned public land.
The blaze scorched about 10 acres before the fire center declared it to be fully extinguished early Friday evening.
Firefighters were assisted in battling the recent wildfires by air tankers dropping retardant on the flames as well as by the brief rain storms that have hit the region.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.