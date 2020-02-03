Five eastern Idaho roadways are closed this morning due to winter driving conditions.
Up-to-date closure information can be tracked on the Idaho Transportation Department's website 511.idaho.gov.
The closures are as follows:
Interstate 15
The road is closed between exit 150, Hamer Road at Dubois and the Montana state line (11 miles north of the Spencer area). The road is completely covered with ice. Drivers should look out for drifting snow.
U.S. Highway 20
The road is closed between U.S. Highway 26 (19 miles east of the Butte City area) and Cinder Butte Road (4 miles west of the Idaho Falls area). Drivers should look out for high winds and drifting snow.
State Highway 32
The road is closed between the start of state Highway 32 (near Tetonia) and state Highway 47 (near Ashton). Drivers should look out for drifting snow. Visibility is reduced.
State Highway 33
The road is closed between Main Street (Newdale) and Perry Avenue (Tetonia). Drivers should look out for drifting snow and expect blowing snow.
State Highway 47
The road is closed between First Street (Ashton) and 4350 East Road; 1900 North Road (2 miles north of the Warm River area). Drivers should expect blowing snow and watch for drifting snow.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.