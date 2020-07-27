Lightning tracked over southeast Idaho Saturday afternoon and evening, igniting multiple wildfires. Fire crews responded quickly to the new starts. Please take precautions while enjoying your public lands. Remember possessing or discharging fireworks, incendiary ammunition, steel core ammunition, and exploding targets are illegal on public lands. Help prevent one less wildfire.
Kyle Canyon Fire
Located approximately 9 miles northeast of Howe
Single tree – crews in route
Fire resources – 2 engines and 1 helicopter
Crews are assessing how to engage the fire due to the rugged, steep terrain
Chandler Fire
Located approximately 9 miles west of Pingree
300 acres
Fire resources – 4 engines, 1 bulldozer, 2 single resources
Dozer has completed line around 50% of the fire, and forward progression has stopped.
Samaria Fire
Located approximately 6 miles southwest of Malad
100 acres
Fire resources – 4 engines, 1 bulldozer, 1 handcrew, 1 single resource, 2 helicopters, very large air tanker (VLAT), 1 single engine air tanker (SEAT) and air attack
Fire is making active pushes to the south through sagebrush and slowly backing into Mine Canyon. At this time no structures are threatened.
West Bank Fire
Located approximately 4 miles northeast of Aberdeen adjacent to American Falls Reservoir
Unknown acres – crew in route
Fire resources – 1 engine, 1 hand crew