pole canyon.jpeg

The local USFS fire crew responded to a small lightning fire in Pole Canyon on Saturday evening and suppressed the blaze by early Sunday afternoon.

 Courtesy Photo/Teton Basin Ranger District

Lightning tracked over southeast Idaho Saturday afternoon and evening, igniting multiple wildfires. Fire crews responded quickly to the new starts. Please take precautions while enjoying your public lands. Remember possessing or discharging fireworks, incendiary ammunition, steel core ammunition, and exploding targets are illegal on public lands. Help prevent one less wildfire.

Kyle Canyon Fire

Located approximately 9 miles northeast of Howe

Single tree – crews in route

Fire resources – 2 engines and 1 helicopter

Crews are assessing how to engage the fire due to the rugged, steep terrain

Chandler Fire

Located approximately 9 miles west of Pingree

300 acres

Fire resources – 4 engines, 1 bulldozer, 2 single resources

Dozer has completed line around 50% of the fire, and forward progression has stopped.

samaria.jpg

The Samaria Fire is located approximately 6 miles southwest of Malad.

Samaria Fire

Located approximately 6 miles southwest of Malad

100 acres

Fire resources – 4 engines, 1 bulldozer, 1 handcrew, 1 single resource, 2 helicopters, very large air tanker (VLAT), 1 single engine air tanker (SEAT) and air attack

Fire is making active pushes to the south through sagebrush and slowly backing into Mine Canyon. At this time no structures are threatened.

West Bank Fire

Located approximately 4 miles northeast of Aberdeen adjacent to American Falls Reservoir

Unknown acres – crew in route

Fire resources – 1 engine, 1 hand crew

More from this section