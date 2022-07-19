moose fire.jpeg

The Moose Fire is located approximately five miles southwest of the North Fork in the vicinity of Moose Creek and Deadwater on the North Fork Ranger District. The fire is estimated at 1000 acres burning in grass, brush, and timber. Fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road. 

 Courtesy Photo/Salmon-Challis National Forest

So far this summer, 14 wildfires have been reported on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, forest officials say.

The biggest, the Moose Fire, has burned about 1,000 acres on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road No. 30 about five miles southwest of North Fork.