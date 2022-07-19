The Moose Fire is located approximately five miles southwest of the North Fork in the vicinity of Moose Creek and Deadwater on the North Fork Ranger District. The fire is estimated at 1000 acres burning in grass, brush, and timber. Fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road.
So far this summer, 14 wildfires have been reported on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, forest officials say.
Two helicopters and five air tankers are dropping water on the fire. Several roads in that area have been closed because of the Moose Fire. It was detected July 17.
Three fires are burning in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness area. The two Woodtick fires have consumed a total of 25 acres about 6 miles west of Meyers Cove. They were reported July 13. The Wolf Fang Fire is about 4 miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork Salmon River. It's burned about 75 acres since being detected on July 13.
The Banner Fire, caused by humans, was called controlled on July 10 after burning 15 acres in a week about 3 miles north of Banner Summit.
The forest is listed in high fire danger and people are asked to use caution with campfires.