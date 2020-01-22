There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in 12 college-level credits.
The Dean’s List includes the 3,643 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester. those on the Dean’s List from Driggs included Forest Edwards, Liam Grundler and Ashley Johnston. From Victor, James Joseph and Jori Reid
