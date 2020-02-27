After the ribbon cuttings on the new Victor and Driggs Elementary Schools this week, teachers, staff, volunteers and moving crews rolled up their sleeves to make the big moves from the old schools into the new schools. Trail Creek Nursery was hired to do the heavy lifting, transporting boxes and boxes of books, pencils and art supplies among everything else. You can bet that was Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme working a backhoe this morning at the Driggs Elementary School. And true to character, Dana Wilson was all smiles before daybreak.
Moving Day!
More from this section
-
Andrew Palmer Todd rescheduled
Posted: Feb. 26, 2020
-
NRCS Announces application deadline for EQIP and RCPP Sign-Ups
Posted: Feb. 26, 2020
-
High school eyes random drug testing policy
Posted: Feb. 26, 2020
-
Be Inspired
Posted: Feb. 26, 2020
-
March 2 Green Drinks: 5G Technology: Is it bad for our health?
Posted: Feb. 26, 2020
Tags
Jeannette Boner
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Find a local business
- Read the latest special sections.
Trending
Articles
- Man charged with felony aggravated assault after stand-off with law enforcement
- Update: Tetonia subject in custody after Teton, Madison respond to call
- Tiny Town Culinary offers more than meals
- Russell Parsons
- School board spins wheels with mascot
- Ten Teton wrestlers head to state
- Russell Parsons
- Sheriff's Log - February 19
- Pete Meredith Dexter
- Under Canvas withdraws CUP application
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.