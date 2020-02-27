After the ribbon cuttings on the new Victor and Driggs Elementary Schools this week, teachers, staff, volunteers and moving crews rolled up their sleeves to make the big moves from the old schools into the new schools. Trail Creek Nursery was hired to do the heavy lifting, transporting boxes and boxes of books, pencils and art supplies among everything else. You can bet that was Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme working a backhoe this morning at the Driggs Elementary School. And true to character, Dana Wilson was all smiles before daybreak.  

