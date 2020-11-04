The parents of a woman who passed away in a car accident outside of Tetonia found a coat at the crash site and want to return it to the good Samaritan who helped during the aftermath.
McKenzie Shepard, 21, of Fresno, California, was enrolled in school at BYU-Hawaii and living in Victor this summer. On Sept. 7, she was a passenger in a car traveling eastbound toward Tetonia on Highway 33 when the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision. McKenzie succumbed to her injuries on scene.
Her parents, Robin and Dave, came out to Idaho after the accident. They retrieved belongings from the totaled vehicle, and upon their return to California, they realized they had a coat that someone left at the crash site. None of McKenzie’s friends recognized the coat, nor did any of the local residents who reached out to give their condolences the Shepards.
”From what we understand there were many wonderful people who just happened to be on that road and stopped to help,” Robin wrote in an email to the Teton Valley News. “We would like to get this coat back to its owner.”
If anyone reading this was on scene helping the victims during the accident and left behind a black coat, they should email Robin at robshep50@gmail.com.