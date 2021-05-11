Sweet Hollow Farm partners with nonprofit on education
After being somewhat derailed by the pandemic, the nonprofit Mountainside Institute is getting back in the swing of things by offering a series of six free workshops on sustainable living and building, and this time nearby partner Sweet Hollow Farm is adding its own expertise to the effort.
MSI, a young nonprofit with a mission of helping people find creative solutions to sustainable living in mountain towns, was founded by Mountainside Village developer Larry Thal and is funded in part by a percentage from real estate sales in the Victor neighborhood.
“It’s helpful and it gets people who live here to be invested in the Institute,” MSI executive director Nancy Shea said about the transaction fee.
In 2018 and 2019 MSI offered seminars about waste diversion, green building, and climate change, and this spring the small organization is reviving its education efforts and moving toward building a retreat center on premises, Shea said.
“Covid was a real setback,” Shea said. “But I definitely think the energy is building again.”
Some of that energy is coming from the growers at Sweet Hollow Farm, the small CSA farm on the land at the end of Cemetery Road that was once home to Full Circle Farm.
“There’s a lot of synergy and collaboration between Mountainside Institute and us,” said Sweet Hollow farmer Jonah Sloven. “Their mission is promoting sustainability and I think the most important pillar of sustainability is our food systems and waste systems.”
After dreaming for years of farming, Sloven and co-founder Ben Hawkins were excited to find the lease open on the land tucked into the hillside on the southwest end of Victor.
In 2020 they launched their organic CSA with a small group of customers, and this spring they have five times the number of members signed up to receive weekly crop shares.
“Right now we’ve got nonstop infrastructure projects lined up,” Sloven said.
This year Hawkins and Sloven brought Josh Arthur of Foraging Farmers onto the Sweet Hollow team to help with expansion, and they’ll be selling vegetables and eggs at the People’s Market in Jackson and at the Teton Valley Farmers Market. They’re also offering workshare opportunities for people who want to trade one day per week of working and learning on the farm for a half share of crops. Find more information at sweetholloworganic.com.
Sloven, who is currently enrolled in culinary school at Central Wyoming College, is particularly interested in “closing the loop and connecting more people with their food.” He hopes to offer farm to table events and host visitors at the farm.
The guys from Sweet Hollow will be instructing a MSI workshop on June 8 at 5:30 p.m. on the farm.
“It’s going to focus on how to grow more efficiently in your home garden and how to make and use compost,” Sloven explained. “We’re working with a no-till set-up that lets us plant closer together and more productively, and trying to set up a sheet mulching technique. There are a lot of things you can do on a small scale if managed properly.”
The first workshop of the series, taught by Forrest McCarthy, will be held on May 11 and is about retrofitting a house to minimize its environmental impact without spending too much. Other workshop topics include recycling, managing heat loss, passive solar, and alternative building materials.
“All the instructors are so interesting and informed,” Shea said. “I really hope the valley shows up.”
Unless otherwise noted, the workshops will be held at the Mountainside Village outdoor pavilion off Old Jackson Highway. Light refreshments will be offered and people are invited to bring their own picnic meals.
“This is a good laboratory for testing ideas,” Shea said. “If we can contribute to Teton Valley’s vision of sustainability and get people excited, we can involve other mountain towns and counties and hold seminars and talk about climate action.”
Green Living and Building in Teton Valley
May 11: Green Retrofitting, Forrest McCarthy, 5:30 p.m.
May 17: Recycling in Teton Valley, Dave Hudacsko and Iris Saxer, 6 p.m.
May 26: Minimizing Heat Loss, Scott Paulson, 5:30 p.m.
June 8: Sustainability in the Backyard Garden, Ben Hawkins, Jonah Sloven, Josh Arthur, and Andrea Swedberg, 5:30 p.m. at Sweet Hollow Farm
June 22: Passive Solar & Climate Responsive Design, Larry Thal, 5:30 p.m.
June 29: Sustainable Building Materials, Lindsey Love, 5:30 p.m.