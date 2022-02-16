A staple of the New Year holiday has always been resolutions, where people refrain from a variety of behaviors either temporarily or permanently.
Teton Valley, as well as a large majority of the west, has felt the effects of Mother Nature making a resolution as well… Not wanting to send any water down to us.
Like many who attempt their resolutions, the first week wasn’t easy for her.
She kept the snow coming, capping off a period of intense snowfall that lasted from mid-December through the first week of January.
According to Dr. Rob Van Kirk, senior scientist at the Henry’s Fork Foundation, that snowfall has made up a large majority of the current snowpack.
“We had a great start, and we had real hope we were going to see some progress,” said Van Kirk. “Now we’ve been dry, save a few sporadic snows, for nearly five weeks.”
After those snows things were looking up as we got a great start to building the mountain snowpack. The snowpack is where a large majority of Teton Valley and Eastern Idaho’s summer water supply comes from.
“It has set us back quite a bit,” said Van Kirk of the recent dry spell. “The whole upper Snake River reservoir system will not make it to capacity this year.”
The reservoirs contained in that system stretch from Jackson Lake, north of Jackson, WY, downstream to the Lake Walcott reservoir east of Acequia, ID.
As of Feb. 11, the entire system is 44% full. An average water year sees the whole upper Snake system at 62% full on the same date.
Jackson Lake and Palisades Reservoir are sitting at 20% and 27% of capacity respectively.
Van Kirk publishes daily reports on weekdays that share ongoing condition updates as well as water management strategy updates.
According to daily reports published by Van Kirk and the Henry’s Fork Foundation, the Henry’s Fork watershed (which includes the Teton River) is doing markedly better than the entire upper Snake River system.
All three reservoirs (Island Park, Henry’s Lake, and Grassy Lake) in the watershed are at a combined 84% full. A normal level for all three reservoirs on the 11th of February is 81% full.
The main dilemma the watershed and reservoir systems face is a race against time to accumulate more snow, which means more water availability this summer.
In some telling statistics total water year precipitation is at 94% of average, right around normal, but snow water equivalent is only at 79% which is not as ideal.
These are very volatile statistics that change not only with the weather but also in the context of the date. These percentages are falling not due to rapidly melting snow, which thankfully has yet to happen, but the fact that we’re running out of winter.
“In another week, water-year total precipitation will be below 90% of average,” reads Van Kirk’s Feb. 11 report. “SWE will be below 75% of average and 5th lowest for the date in the 1989-2021 record.”
In his Feb. 10 report, Van Kirk stated that there is only a 13% chance that the watershed will get enough snow over the remaining winter weeks to reach average SWE. A silver lining, however, courtesy of the December and early January snows, is that there is just a 9% chance this year’s snowpack will be the lowest on record (1989-2022).
With only a month and change left until the beginning of April, when SWE typically reaches its peak, a significant pattern change to snowy weather is needed.
“With each day that goes by the worry grows,” said Van Kirk. “The longer we experience this dry weather, the less time we have to accumulate the precipitation we need for summer.”
After a string of good water years, last summer brought adversity to nearly everyone in Teton Valley and the Henry’s Fork watershed in addition to a majority of the West. Farmers and recreationists were most affected.
“They’re already planning on this summer being particularly dry,” said Van Kirk of agricultural producers.
Farmers, given enough time, can plan out their crops to squeeze the most they can out of the irrigation they’re allotted. How much water they can use depends on the priority of the water rights they have.
“It is better than last year in that farmers know what will probably happen well in advance of the growing season,” said Van Kirk. “They did not get that notice last year.”
Typically one way to combat the lack of moisture is aquifer recharge, which sends water underground to store without the threat of evaporation.
Those programs will get next to no water to use as all of it will be needed for agricultural purposes.
“Those programs get whatever is left over after what farmers need to use,” said Van Kirk. “That will not be much this year.
Confidence is low, but not zero, at this point for Van Kirk.
“There have definitely been some winters that have had some significant late-season snowfall,” said Van Kirk. “But we will need above average snowfall to start very soon to even have a chance at getting back to average.”
Bruce Mason, the author of the Teton Valley News Weather Blog, spoke to the forces at play that have contributed to this stretch of very dry weather.
“There are a lot of other things that go into it, but it’s the double-dipping La Niña pattern,” said Mason. “According to National Weather Service meteorologists I’ve talked to in past years when that’s happened, the double-dipping La Niña like this, it’s made a very dry year in Teton Valley.”
La Niña is the cooler phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation pattern, which is driven by temperatures in the pacific ocean. Typically El Niño years produce more snowfall, but ENSO is only a general trend with no hard and fast rules and local variations.
This winter has been hard for Mason to watch, because of the effects it will have down the road as summer comes.
“The water year begins on October 1st, and at that point, it really looked good and things started to pop,” said Mason. “We were maybe going to break this drought and it wouldn’t become multi-year.”
“This stretch has really been a heartbreaker though,” said Mason.
Mason hasn’t seen a winter like this yet.
“This has been pretty unique, I have seen winters where we saw the bare ground in January/February, but that was dry all year,” said Mason. “They didn’t look like they were going to be big snowy winters and then suddenly cut off like this one.”
Mason’s opinion on how the winter will finish out was pretty bleak.
“I’m afraid to say that I think we’re in for some rough times and dry weather,” said Mason. “Not just hard on the farmers, but also the fires that can break out. We had a lot of smoke in the air last summer but the big fires stayed away.”
He’ll be watching for the effect the drought will have on people’s behavior.
“I think there are going to be more consequences than dry weather, it will have effects on people’s attitudes towards each other as well,” said Mason.