Moose Creek Ranch, the quiet retreat center and wedding venue tucked into the far south eastern corner of Teton County may see its capacity increase three fold as developers have submitted a conditional use permit to the county planning and zoning commission slated for public hearing on Aug. 13.
Owned by Love Family Ventures, LLC out of St. George Utah, the application was submitted by Jackson developer Tom Hedges with Consetoga Ranch — Grand Teton, LLC with plans to increase the lodging capacity from 68 units to 207 which would include ski cabins, “glamping sites,” and RV unit accommodations with the commitment of filling these units at an 80 percent lodging rate in the summer and a 35 percent lodging rate in the winter.
“Given the growing popularity of adventure travel, and the increasingly wide acknowledgment of the abundant beauty the Teton Valley boasts, the Applicant is assured that a quality destination vacation ‘resort’ will be successful at Moose Creek Ranch,” read the conditional use application that is available online at www.tetoncountyidaho.gov.
In a newsletter sent on Monday, Valley Advocates for Responsible Development cautioned the size and scope of the development writing, “VARD supports recreational-lodging uses in the rural county as an economic development tool…we believe that recreational-lodging uses must be developed at a scale and intensity as the surrounding county. 207 guests on 20 acres is a bit difficult for us to swallow, and we believe the existing guest capacity and physical footprint of Moose Creek Ranch is ample.”
The nonprofit development watch dog group will also encourage the planning commission to consider a ground water study for waste-water impacts and a traffic study given the anticipated increase in use at the ranch.
The public hearing for the CUP is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 5 p.m. in the Teton County Courthouse where public comment will be received. Written commends are due by today, Tuesday, August 6, at 5 p.m. and may be sent to pz@co.teton.id.us.
