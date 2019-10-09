After receiving public outcry on a proposal to expand Moose Creek Ranch into a larger resort, the developer, Tom Hedges, postponed his appearance before the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission to rework the conditional use permit application. Now the project will be considered at the Nov. 12 P&Z meeting.
The ranch, which is tucked on the outskirts of the county off Old Jackson Highway, is currently owned by Love Family Ventures. Hedges co-founded Conestoga Ranch, a “glamping” resort on Bear Lake In Utah, and is working to purchase Moose Creek and install additional units. Because the property is zoned Agricultural-2.5, a conditional use permit is required for a campground, RV park, retreat center, and dude ranch.
After submitting the original CUP application on June 20 of this year, Hedges amended it before the August P&Z meeting to downsize the additions. On Aug. 5, nonprofit watchdog group Valley Advocates for Responsible Development sent out a newsletter warning its members that Moose Creek Ranch would triple in size. That resulted in adjacent landowners and members of the community flooding the county with over 40 emails in opposition to the project. Many of them expressed concern about the density of the proposed units, the primitiveness of existing infrastructure in Moose Creek Canyon, and the impacts that a large resort will have on natural resources and traffic.
Only a few days later, Hedges requested to postpone the hearing in order to further downsize the project and supply additional information.
“I would say that VARD definitely played a role in helping to produce valuable feedback from the community, which, in turn, prompted us to scale back our project and self-impose a number of important studies,” Hedges told the Teton Valley News.
The updated CUP application prepared by Y2 Consultants drops the number of additional units from 83 to 26. These units will come in the form of “green” ski cabins designed by Love-Schack Architecture, custom mobile Conestoga Family Wagons, and glamping tents. Expansion will result in up to 108 additional lodgers, taking the resort’s capacity to 182, according to the CUP application. The RV sites, lodge, and commercial kitchen will be renovated to accommodate more guests and increased meal service.
Hedges hosted a neighborhood meeting at Moose Creek on Sept. 25, allowing residents to explore the property and future unit sites. Some attendees peppered him with questions about water treatment, trash, and traffic.
He explained to them that he has ordered studies on natural resources, wildlife habitat, water and wastewater systems, nutrient pathogens, transportation impact, and wetland delineation. The results of those studies will be submitted to the county before the public hearing, pending completion.
“At this point I feel that we are ready to move forward with the CUP process in good conscience,” Hedges said.
The public hearing for the Moose Creek Ranch CUP will be held at the county courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. View the application material at www.tetoncountyidaho.gov/additionalInfo.php?deptID=17&pkTopics=720.
