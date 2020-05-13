The Education Foundation of Teton Valley has selected Monte Woolstenhulme as our 2020 Teton High School Distinguished Alumnus. Being Superintendent of a district is a challenging, sometimes thankless position which takes on a more distinct challenge when you have grown up in the town. Most of his work is behind the scenes, walking the school campuses every morning and graciously working through the issues that have confronted our district. His most recent accomplishments include overseeing the construction of two new elementary schools and renovations at four other schools while handling his normal job duties.
“Normally the Distinguished Alumnus would be honored at the annual Teton High School Academic Awards Banquet,” explained said Pam Walker, Education Foundation of Teton Valley Executive Director, “but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the banquet was cancelled this year. We were able to work with TSD401 School Board Chair, Ben Kearsley, to surprise Monte at the Monday’s board meeting.”
Monte is the son of Arnold and Sharon Woolstenhulme. He spent his early childhood in St. Anthony and Boise as well as Elko, Nevada. His father was in the Forest Service as an engineer and they moved practically every two years for the first part of his life. When he was seven, his parents decided to start their own engineering firm in his father’s hometown of Victor, Idaho.
He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra, and they lived in Salt Lake City for six years while Monte finished his undergraduate degree and worked for an engineering company as a surveyor. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1998 where he earned his Education Specialist degree.
He served seven years as a teacher and coach and three years as a principal at Teton Middle School. He was the Superintendent/Principal at Swan Valley School District 92 for two years. He started work as the Superintendent of School District #401 in 2009 and has been in that role for 11 years. He also serves in the Idaho School Superintendents Association as the Region Six secretary.
Monte served as a member of the Education Foundation of Teton Valley Board of Directors from 2009 to 2018. He was a board member and a former Board Chair of the Suicide Prevention Action Network of Idaho for seven years. He has been a member of the Idaho Association of School Administrators for 13 years, a board member of the Youth Endowment for Activities
Foundation for four years, a member of the Teton Valley Rotary Club for six years, and a board member of Education Northwest for the past two years.
Monte and Sandra have two sons and two daughters. The oldest three have graduated high school and are pursuing their interests and education in Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Moscow, Idaho. Their youngest son, Ty, is a freshman at Teton High School. They also have one grandchild, Andrew, who is turning two this May.
