On Thursday night the Community Foundation of Teton Valley hosted the 12th Annual Tin Cup Challenge Awards Party. This community event brought nonprofit leaders, donors, and volunteers together to celebrate the results of the 2019 Tin Cup Challenge.
After recognizing the significant contributions of the Foundation’s Board, staff, and volunteers who support the success of both the Tin Cup Challenge Giving Period and Event Day annually, the Community Foundation’s Executive Director, Tim Adams, announced results to an anticipatory crowd, “This year, we had our most successful Tin Cup Challenge yet, breaking records for the sixth year in a row, and raising $1,623,171.20!”
This year’s total is a 3 percent increase in total funds raised over last year. Additionally, a record 1,093 donors were inspired to give during this year’s Tin Cup Challenge – meaning that one in four Teton Valley households participated in charitable giving through the 2019 Tin Cup Challenge. In 12 years, the Tin Cup Challenge has raised over $14.2 million for the health and well-being of our community of 10,000-plus residents.
“How fortunate we all are to live in a community where generosity is a common value,” Adams. The celebration continued as nonprofit representatives picked up their grant checks that included a 50 percent Matching Grant for funds raised during the Tin Cup Challenge Giving Period, up to the cap of $25,000 for each participating nonprofit.
The heartwarming gratitude felt during the Awards Party is due to the overwhelming support of 197 Business and Community Challengers, 21 Friends of the Challenge, 24 Supporters of the Challenge, and thousands of contributions to participating nonprofits.
Without the nonprofits that work tirelessly in our community or the unwavering support of our committed donors, the nonprofit landscape of Teton Valley would be vastly different than it is today. The health of our community is dependent upon the health and vitality of our local nonprofits. Thank you to everyone that made the 12th Annual Tin Cup Challenge our most successful event to date — together we continue to elevate lives through the power of generosity.
For more information, please visit www.cftetonvalley.org or call our office at (208) 354-0230.
