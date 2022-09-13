On the evening of Monday, Sept. 12, after interviewing four candidates for the position, the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees selected Michael Adams to finish out former Zone 2 trustee Ticia Sheets’ term.
Sheets was elected to represent Zone 2, the area east of the highway between Driggs and Victor, in 2019. She held office through the worst of the pandemic, during which the board had to make difficult decisions about the welfare of the student body and the community, and she took part in the long and sometimes contentious master contract negotiations with the Teton Education Association in 2021.
In a letter to the board this June, Sheets said she needed to prioritize her family and career, and no longer had the time to dedicate to the role.
Four candidates from Zone 2 submitted letters of interest to take the unpaid position: Michael Adams, Shane Braman, Ruby Clift, and Scott Tuttle.
On Monday night, the board asked questions of each candidate. Board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby acknowledged the possible awkwardness of being essentially interviewed for a job in the public eye.
“Not only are you courageous for being wiling to step up on behalf of your community to be a school board member; I want to thank you for your courage in engaging in a public process where we will discuss your merits,” she said. “I believe you are all great candidates, so I want to preface this process by saying it’s not personal.”
Each candidate came to the table with a range of experiences and skills, with professions from speech pathologist to special education and coaching to AV contracting. In the end, however, the school board members leaned away from people with education backgrounds and chose Adams, a general contractor, because of his business and management experience.
Adams, who lives just south of Driggs, has five children, four of whom are enrolled in the district, one in each of the four schools in Driggs. He served a mission in Venezuela and is fluent in Spanish, and, when asked about it, cited his relationship with business partner Oswaldo Chavez as a possible bridge to better representing the valley’s substantial Hispanic population.
Adams admitted ignorance about the workings of the board, saying he had never attended a meeting, but added that he felt a duty to his community to serve in some way. He said he felt strongly about local children receiving the best education possible and said he had the ability to listen and make informed decisions rather than come to meeting with preconceived opinions.
After hearing from each candidate, the trustees ranked their choices based on a rubric of governance, alignment with mission and strategy, budget and finances, and integrity/leadership. Adams came out in the top. Brooks Hamby alone gave him a low grade, saying she put more value on a background in and understanding of education.
“The expectation is that you show up and jump in and be a voice,” she said. “I didn’t get a sense of his thinking just from this process.”
Another candidate, Braman, did not have difficulty in showing his voice; he has been publicly critical of the district’s hiring practices after applying for multiple positions and not being selected. In 2021 he wrote a letter to the board as well as an op-ed to the newspaper questioning the district’s approach. His outspokenness was brought up during his interview.
Braman, who now teaches special education and PE in Jackson, told the board he wanted to bring awareness to his situation not out of disrespect but out of concern, and said he wanted to help the district improve and tighten its protocols. He received good scores from the trustees because of his extensive resume, but board member Alexie Hulme said bluntly, “I’m sorry, but I want Shane Braman in our school district as a teacher.”
After a brief deliberation, the board voted unanimously in favor of appointing Adams to the position. He was immediately sworn in and will serve through the next school board election in November of 2023.