Newly-appointed school board member Michael Adams is sworn in by district CFO and board clerk Diane Temple on Monday night. 

 Julia Tellman

On the evening of Monday, Sept. 12, after interviewing four candidates for the position, the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees selected Michael Adams to finish out former Zone 2 trustee Ticia Sheets’ term.

Sheets was elected to represent Zone 2, the area east of the highway between Driggs and Victor, in 2019. She held office through the worst of the pandemic, during which the board had to make difficult decisions about the welfare of the student body and the community, and she took part in the long and sometimes contentious master contract negotiations with the Teton Education Association in 2021.