Memorial day 2021

A crowd gathered to honor the dead at the Pratt Ward Cemetery in Alta in 2021.

 Natalie Behring

Here is the schedule for Monday, May 30, 2022 Memorial Day 21 Gun Salute Services.

9:00 Felt Cemetery 

9:25 Haden Cemetery 

9:45 Cache Clawson Cemetery 

10:20 Alta Cemetery

10:45 Driggs Cemetery

11:10 Darby Cemetery 

12:00 Bates Cemetery

12:30 Cedron Cemetery

1:00 Victor Cemetery