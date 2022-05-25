A crowd gathered to honor the dead at the Pratt Ward Cemetery in Alta in 2021.
Here is the schedule for Monday, May 30, 2022 Memorial Day 21 Gun Salute Services.
9:00 Felt Cemetery
9:25 Haden Cemetery
9:45 Cache Clawson Cemetery
10:20 Alta Cemetery
10:45 Driggs Cemetery
11:10 Darby Cemetery
12:00 Bates Cemetery
12:30 Cedron Cemetery
1:00 Victor Cemetery
