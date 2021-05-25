vets 5.27

Dale Marcum, member of the American Legion Post 95, prepares to play taps during the 2020 Memorial Day celebrations at the Victor Cemetery. 

 TVN File Photo/Jeannette Boner

Here is the schedule for Monday, May 31, 2021 Memorial Day 21 Gun Salute Services.

9:45 Cache Clawson Cemetery 

10:20 Alta Cemetery

10:40 Driggs Cemetery

11:10 Darby Cemetery 

12:00 Bates Cemetery

12:30 Cedron Cemetery

1:00 Victor Cemetery

