stand alone A5

Dale Marcum with the American Legion Post 95 plays Taps during the 2019 Memorial Day services at the Cache-Clawson Cemetery.

 Jeannette Boner

Here is the schedule for Monday, May 25, 2020 Memorial Day 21 Gun Salute Services.

9:00 Felt Cemetery

9:25 Hayden Cemetery

9:45 Cache Clawson Cemetery 

10:20 Alta Cemetery

10:45 Driggs Cemetery

11:10 Darby Cemetery 

11:55 Bates Cemetery

12:35 Cedron Cemetery

1:00 Victor Cemetery

