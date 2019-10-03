JACKSON – First Lady Melania Trump was composed as she walked down the stairs of her blue plane adorned with the words “The United States of America” on Thursday morning.
Despite the apparent turmoil roiling back in D.C., the First Lady brought her signature smile and grace to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, as she was greeted with waves of cheer and joy from hundreds of onlookers who came to witness and watch her Be Best tour in the Tetons.
As the First Lady made her way from the airport to the Town Square, she was greeted by the first female Scout Master in Teton County, Wyoming, Mindy Kim-Miller, as members of the public held up signs dripping in glitter that read, “Be Best.”
The Be Best program is the First Lady’s three-pillar mission to combat online bullying, opioid addiction and promote personal well-being. On this particular trip, Mrs. Trump is focusing on personal well-being and promoting the area’s National Parks.
While in the Town Square this afternoon, the First Lady met a handful of members from the Jackson District Scouting organization; taking her time to speak with each of the children and young adults who smiled brightly at her, eagerly shaking her hand.
Mrs. Trump also spoke with Steve Ashworth, director of the Teton County, Wyoming and Jackson Parks & Recreation Department, about the Veterans Memorial and the Veterans Art Project. They discussed the work the Jackson District Scouts do for the National Elk Refuge as well.
After about a half an hour in the Town Square, Mrs. Trump headed to the Snake River for a planned float with area fourth graders and guides from the local Rafter X Ranch. As guides pointed out Bald Eagle roosting areas, the FLOTUS’s float-tilla glided along the calm Snake River as snow capped Tetons laced with golden Aspens provided a seemingly perfect autumn day in the Rocky Mountains.
“Today was full of adventure, exploring different parts of Wyoming with students,” said the First Lady. “I want to thank the young leaders in the Jackson District Boy Scouts for their commitment to public service and protecting our historic national treasures. I applaud their dedication to such important causes. We should continue encouraging our children to experience and preserve the diverse rivers, mountains, and landscapes that make up the natural beauty of Wyoming that we had the privilege of enjoying today.”
On Friday, Oct. 5, the First Lady will visit the Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park before heading back to the hustle and bustle of D.C.
Stay tuned for more information about Mrs. Trumps continued Be Best tour through Wyoming.
