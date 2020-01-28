Wyoming-based Teton Adaptive Sports is celebrating its Teton Valley partnerships and launching a new chapter of the nonprofit on Feb. 1 with a BASH (Benefiting Adaptive Sports in Idaho) in Driggs.
The Jackson nonprofit has offered Teton Valley programming for some time, and local volunteer Nate Carey (who has been described by TAS executive director Christy Fox as the “godfather of adaptive in Idaho”) said that TAS is aiming to formalize its presence here and participate in the Community Foundation of Teton Valley Tin Cup Challenge. The new nonprofit, called Valley Adaptive Sports, is awaiting its EIN and chapter numbers.
Carey named Teton Valley Foundation, the Teton Rock Gym, and Teton Valley Aquatics as some of the most involved and supportive organizations working to provide more adaptive opportunities in Teton Valley. TVF has hosted free and very well-received sled hockey Saturdays, the rock gym now has special climbing harnesses, and Grand Targhee offers a robust adaptive ski school. With the assistance of those entities, the school district can offer Winter Sports programs including swimming, climbing, and skiing for students with special needs.
“As a volunteer I can only go so far, but with an actual mission and backing we can expand our offering in Teton Valley,” he said. “People have been really receptive to it and they want more.”
TAS has also offered fishing lessons at Connie’s Pond outside of Victor and is one of the hosts of the Wydaho Rendezvous Adaptive Mountain Bike Festival at Grand Targhee.
“I think there’s a need for it with the valley and the school system growing,” Carey said. “It’s about creating a larger community around adaptive sports and integrating those people into the community. It’s about a kid getting to be more active and skating with his friends.”
The BASH will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Driggs City Center. Butter Cafe is catering the party, which costs $15 per ticket or $8 for kids. There will be a raffle and silent auction, an adaptive climbing demonstration at the rock gym, and free kids’ climbing. Proceeds will support scholarships, public school programming, and adaptive equipment.
