Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Only the Republican primary election has contested House races in District 35.
Name: Kevin Andrus
Position Running For: House of Representative District 35 A
Hometown: Lava Hot Springs
Age: 34
Professional Or Personal Background : I am a fifth-generation Idahoan who was raised on a sheep and cattle ranch in Lava Hot Springs. I received my bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Business from BYU-I and my MBA from ISU. I served a church mission in Panama..
I am fortunate to work on the same ranch where I was raised. My wife Shelby and I have five children. It is very rewarding to work beside my family and children.
I serve on the Bannock County Farm Bureau board and am currently seeking re-election for my third term in the Idaho House of Representatives District 35 Seat A.
Why Are You Running For Office: I felt that I needed to run because I am a strong, experienced candidate that will preserve and protect our values. In all honesty, I was initially hesitant to run for reelection because of the sacrifices associated with being away from my family and work. However, I saw first hand how our Constitutional rights are under attack. I am motivated to stand up for our God given rights and freedoms now more than ever.
As a true conservative, I believe in preserving personal freedoms, protecting property rights, limiting government spending and taxes, protecting the unborn, defending the Second Amendment, supporting education, and sustaining agriculture. I am the candidate who has a proven record of standing up for your health freedoms. I believe that it is possible to limit government overreach while still properly funding education, roads, and other important government functions.
In Your View What Is The Biggest Issue In The Race: From my experience, the biggest issue facing Idaho is that our Constitutional freedoms and rights are at risk of being compromised.
Even before Covid-19, our personal freedoms were under attack. Covid expanded that attack with restrictions on religious freedom, health freedom and the right to do business and provide for one’s family. We need to use these experiences and knowledge to ensure our freedoms are protected going forward.
As a constitutional conservative, I will continue to defend our God-given rights. I will work so that every Idahoan has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Everyone must have the right to gather and worship as they see fit. Every business is essential and deserves the right to do their business as long as they don’t infringe on the rights of others. The rights of the Individuals are essential and I will fight to protect those freedoms.
Why Should Voters Elect You: I am a conservative leader in the Idaho House of Representatives, where I have served two terms. As a rancher, I have hands-on experience working with animals and preserving Idaho’s land and water. I currently serve as the Vice-Chairman of Agriculture in the House of Representatives. With the retirement of Chairman Kaufman, I look forward to continuing being a leader for the House Agriculture committee.
Idaho needs to maintain our freedoms and I have a proven record in upholding conservative values and morals. In 2021, The American Conservative Union Foundation gave me a 95% conservative score for my voting record. I will fight for the people and your God given rights.
I feel that I am capable of maintaining my principles while working for a compromise on legislation. I will continue to vote for limited government while supporting education and infrastructure. I ask for your vote for Kevin Andrus.
Website: www.andrusforidaho.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/andrusforidaho
Name: Jon Goode
Position running for: Idaho House of Representatives - District 35 - Seat A
Hometown: Soda Springs, Idaho
Age: 62
Professional or personal background: I’m an Idaho native, born and raised in Rupert, graduated from ISU with a double major in accounting and finance, and have been a licensed CPA for 39 years. I’ve also had the privilege of living and working in Soda Springs the past 36 years. I have four decades of management experience in mining and manufacturing, coupled with three decades of local community service, including the school board, county hospital board, planning and zoning commission, and, most recently, the Soda Springs City Council. All these experiences taught me how to fix processes that were broken or improve those that weren’t.
Why are you running for office: I’m running to ensure that our corner of Idaho stays a great place to live, work, recreate, and raise a family. Both of my sons and their families call Idaho home. We have an obligation to future generations to steward our natural resources, adequately fund our public schools, and safeguard ourselves from Federal or State overreach. It will take serious-minded people to promote meaningful property tax reform, continue the trend to better fund our schools, and carefully manage Idaho’s water. I'm running because I believe in protecting the unborn, defending the 2nd Amendment, and limited government.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: At present, the impacts of inflation are a significant issue. From gas increasing well over $1 per gallon in a matter of weeks to groceries escalating 30% to 40%, Idahoans are under pressure. The Governor and Legislature wisely passed a 12% rebate of prior year income taxes earlier this year, which will offset a portion of these rampant price jumps. Going forward, the income tax rate cut legislation that was passed at the same time will allow us to keep more of our hard-earned wages into the future. Rest assured I’m a huge fan of reducing income tax rates and/or returning money to taxpayers when conditions allow. Inflation will continue to be a challenge, as will finding the right balance with State budgets and tax policy. My experience in finance, business operation, and government have prepared me well to conservatively steward Idaho’s resources.
Why should voters elect you: I believe my background, my experience and skillset will add solid value to the legislature — there’s only one other CPA currently serving, and no one else with my level of experience in mining and manufacturing. My experience in finance, business operation, and government have prepared me well to conservatively steward Idaho’s resources.
Website: www.goodeforidaho.com
Facebook Page : Jon Goode for Idaho
Name: Chad Christensen
Position running for: House of Representatives Legislative District 35 Seat B
Chad Christensen was born in Idaho Falls. He grew up being taught the importance of hard work, playing baseball, learning to appreciate the outdoors, and learning to love his Creator. He is a graduate of Skyline High School. Chad served an LDS mission in San Diego, CA. However, both summers he served in Yuma, AZ and Needles, CA. He once asked his mission president why he kept sending him to purgatory. His president laughed and said, “Because, I know you can handle it. I know you don’t whine and complain. You just do the work.” Chad has two sons that he adores. His 14-year-old son is on the honor roll and his 22-year-old son bought a home at 21-years-old. He is proud of his sons’ accomplishments and is extremely pleased they are hard workers.
Christensen served in the U.S. Army for 12 years. He cares about veterans. “Struggling veterans do not receive enough support. Idaho can become the leader, in that regard.”
Christensen has served in law enforcement as a county probation officer, state felony parole officer, state welfare fraud investigator, and a military police investigator.
Christensen often found himself in dangerous situations, as he oversaw serving fugitive felony warrants, while a state felony parole officer. Therefore, Chad knows how to maintain a level head during high-stress situations.
Christensen graduated from Idaho State University with a Bachelors of Science in Political Science. Chad fully admits that he bumped heads with liberal-minded professors because he speaks his mind. He stated he even clashed with his liberal-minded Constitutional Law professor. Then he clashed with this same professor, yet again in 2012 when he ran for sheriff. He ran in the 2012 Bonneville County Primary. He received the 2nd most votes behind the incumbent, out of 4 candidates. His ex-professor was a “Constitutional commentator” for the Post Register and tried to pick apart Chad’s conservative understanding of the Constitution. However, Chad fired back and stood his ground. Chad has no problem standing up to anyone, and that is why you can be confident he will stand up for you. As a legislator of two terms, Chad strongly believes he has proven that he stands for the people of his district and for what is right. “It is in my blood to stand up for what is right, to make wrongs into rights, to protect the God-given rights and freedom of people. It doesn’t matter who the foe might be, foreign enemies, groups against liberty, or our very own government.”
Chad loves the Idaho mountains, streams, rivers, and forests. “I feel a great solace being in the mountains. I am closest to God when I am amongst his creations.” Chad loves to hunt, fish, snowmobile, dirt bike, camp, ride his horse, and be with his family in the outdoors. He is truly an Idaho boy at heart. “It is important for me to pass on my outdoor knowledge and skills to my kids. They must value what God has given them and appreciate the great beauty he has given us. They must know how to effectively benefit from our land while being respectful of it.”
Website: chadforidaho.com
Facebook Page: facebook.com/chadchristensenforidaho
Name: Josh Wheeler
Position running for: House of Representatives Legislative District 35 Seat B
Hometown: Ammon
Age: 45
Professional or personal background: I was born and raised in Ammon, Idaho. I graduated from Hillcrest High School, where I met and dated my sweetheart, Laramie Linning. I served in Brazil for two years as a missionary and then married her.
We left our hometowns to study first in Provo. I completed a degree in construction management. After graduation, we relocated to Phoenix, where my wife attended medical school and I went to work for Layton Construction. After we returned to southeast Idaho, I added to my education with an MBA from Idaho State University. I also took on more roles at Wheeler Electric.
Why are you running for office: We’ve raised six fine children here in southeast Idaho. We’ve been coaches, performers, boardgame enthusiasts, and skiers. In 2018, our 10-year-old son, Han, suffered a debilitating brain injury from an undiagnosed tumor. After 6 months in a broken body, we lost him. Through that entire trial, the people of this community rallied around us. It’s impossible to describe the lifeline our family, friends, church, neighbors and even the entire area were and continue to be for my family.
After Han was gone, I felt a deep drive to give back to the community. That is why I ran for Ammon City Council in 2019. Recently I felt once again that need to give back and run for State Representative at this time. That’s part of what makes our community great.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: The greatest challenges facing Idahoans are: a) Rising costs on all goods and services, in the midst of record-breaking growth throughout the state; b) Ongoing strains on our natural resources, including repeated federal efforts to overreach and wrest control of those; c) and legislators who put special interest groups first, rather than the families and communities of eastern Idaho.
Why should voters elect you: I will support our police and National Guard; I will support public education; I will stand up for family values, decency, and the rule of law. I will respect and sustain our small communities, and our local governments.
I will stand up to federal or state overreach, the best government is that which is closest to the people.
Idaho must have comprehensive tax reform. This will take serious work and will require all of us working together as legislatures, commissioners and city governments. Idaho must support teachers, parents and students to succeed — our education system will need to adapt and get the job done — this must include career technical programs to meet the needs of industry and provide high paying jobs for Idaho kids. I am up to this challenge.
Website: https://www.wheelerforidaho.com/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joshwheelerforidaho