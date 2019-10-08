In November 2018 voters passed a proposition to expand Medicaid in Idaho. The goal of Medicaid expansion is to provide healthcare coverage to individuals with incomes up to 138 percent of the Federal Poverty Level which is currently a gross monthly income of $2,961 for a family of 4, or $1,437 for an individual.*
Beginning November 1st, eligible Idaho residents will now have the option of enrolling in the Medicaid program with coverage set to begin Jan. 1, 2020. Of the approximately 91,000 newly eligible Medicaid recipients in the state, approximately 450 of those people are in Teton County.
This expanded Medicaid coverage extends to
Idaho citizens or legal residents,
those who are between 0 and 138 percent of the Federal Poverty Level,
those who are between the ages of 19 and 64 years old and
those who are not currently receiving or eligible for other Medicaid coverage or Medicare.
Expanded Medicaid coverage will allow those individuals to receive affordable access to acute care and preventative healthcare. More information will become available on medicaidexpansion.idaho.gov as the enrollment date approaches and on October 1st, notices will go out to people known to the Department of Health and Welfare to encourage them to apply. After November 1st, one can apply for Medicaid at medicaidexpansion.idaho.gov, by visiting a local Dept. of Health and Welfare office [closest location is the Rexburg Office: 333 Walker Drive Rexburg, ID 83440 Hours: 8am – 5pm Mon - Fri] or simply by calling 1-877-456-1233.
Teton Valley Health’s billing department is also a resource to help determine your or your family’s options for medical financial assistance. We are located in the old See and Save building across the street from Teton Valley Hospital at 125 East Howard Avenue, Driggs or available by calling 208-354-6345.
In addition to enrollment support, Teton Valley Health has a framework to get new Medicaid patients the healthcare they need and may have been putting off due to lack of coverage. TVH uses a “Patient Centered Medical Home” approach, which builds a partnership between the patient, their primary care provider, and other healthcare professionals involved in the patient’s care. This team is focused on the patient and their health needs, not only on dealing with the patient when they are sick. We want to help people be healthier while offering high quality, cost-efficient services.
*source: Medicaidexpansion.idaho.gov
