Quincy Spitzer is first recipient
At the last Mountain Bike the Tetons board meeting of 2019, executive director Tony Ferlisi presented high school senior Quincy Spitzer with the nonprofit’s first Volunteer of the Year Award.
Spitzer, whose mother served on the board until recently, was in charge of the MBT Music on Main bike valet service this year, wrangling volunteers and keeping the bike corral organized even during rushes. She volunteered for all eight weeks of the event both years.
The bike valet service was actually her brainchild.
“My parents and I always bike to Music on Main, so we proposed the idea to the board so bikes wouldn’t get stolen or damaged,” she said. “It used to be kind of a free-for-all, where you just throw your bike in the bushes.”
MBT launched the program last year and saw instant success, parking between 100 and 200 bikes each week. The service is free but donations are accepted, and Spitzer said contributions were “sporadic but high.” She worked under Ferlisi the first year, but this year because Ferlisi was undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Spitzer took over.
“Having Quincy enabled continuity over the summer and gave me so much peace of mind because I knew she would get it done, show up on time, be friendly, talk about Mountain Bike the Tetons, and show off this great community asset,” Ferlisi said.
He added that MBT is built on volunteers, and that’s why he wanted to launch the Volunteer of the Year Award.
“We wouldn’t be as successful as we are without our volunteers,” Ferlisi said. “So I thought we should recognize some of them, and what better person to launch the annual award than Quincy?”
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.