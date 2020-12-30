After three years of leading Mountain Bike the Tetons, executive director Tony Ferlisi is leaving his position to join the nonprofit consulting firm LegacyWorks.
Ferlisi had worked in the Teton region before, as a ranger in the Gros Ventre Wilderness of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, but the position at MBT was what brought him to Teton Valley in January of 2018.
“I came here for the job and because I love riding bikes here,” Ferlisi said. “It’s been really fun to be a part of the mountain bike community here in an official role.”
His responsibilities as the executive director of the nonprofit included writing grants for new projects, overseeing trail coordinator Chris Brule and his crew, and fundraising. He also directed a race series, helped found a new youth mountain bike program, and acted as a representative during policy and forest planning discussions with public agencies.
“The policy aspect was really rewarding,” Ferlisi said about cooperating with other user group on forest planning. “I think mountain bikers have a really tangible connection to national forests. It’s where we ride here, we need it. I brought a policy background to the job and was able to plug right in.”
While much of his work was done in front of a computer or in long meetings with partner agencies and organizations, Ferlisi said the most satisfying part of the job was when a rider approached him in the parking lot or on the trail to enthuse about a newly-built section or a downed tree that had been removed.
If he had to name his proudest achievements during his time with MBT, Ferlisi would choose the completion of the Southern Valley Trail Network and the founding of Sprockids, the bike program for kids aged 8 to 11.
“Completing Southern Valley was huge,” he said. “That project was in the works years before I started but I got the chance to facilitate on-the-ground implementation. That network has changed the bike community here.”
“And Sprockids, I was amazed that actually happened, thanks to [program director] Cy Whitling,” Ferlisi continued. “There was so much enthusiasm for it, I would get notes from parents year-round about it. And this year especially, witnessing the joy and stoke for those kids to be able to see each other and ride together during COVID—it felt bigger than just kids on bikes.”
“I feel like we’ve advanced the quality of the mountain bike experience in Teton Valley for people who live here and people who visit. Leaving is really hard, but I’m so excited for the future of the organization and confident the next ED has a launching pad to take it to the next level.”
MBT board president Lynne Wolfe agreed. “Our ideal candidate will be as enthusiastic about mountain biking and people as Tony was. We are definitely going to miss him but he set us up extremely well to move into our next phase.”
Ferlisi will be replacing Max Ludington (who moved on to lead the Jackson Hole Land Trust) as the Teton regional director at LegacyWorks Group, where he’ll guide large collaborative efforts such as the Teton Creek Corridor Project and the Teton Water Users Association.
“I’ll be working with a lot of partners I’ve already worked with, and I’m excited to continue those relationships, while also getting to work with new partners, like the agricultural community,” he said. “To be honest, I’m intimidated by the scale of some of this stuff, but building trust-based relationships has always been and will continue to be really important to me.”