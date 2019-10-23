The Rotary Club of Teton Valley has named Mason Moore, Teton High School senior, as the October Student of the Month. Mason was honored at a recent Rotary meeting where he was introduced by his nominating teacher, Melissa Hare, who noted Mason’s outstanding leadership and communication skills across his academics and extracurricular endeavors. In particular, Mrs. Hare praised Mason’s personal growth and success in Business Professionals of America (BPA) over the last four years. This year, Mason is serving as BPA President where he has exemplified professional communication and served as a strong mentor to the BPA students. For BPA, as well as Speech and Debate, Mason has represented THS at the national level.
During the October award lunch, Mason spoke to the Rotary Club members about his early influences and love of geyser gazing with his family. Mason is the son of Kelly Moore and Gwen Willow of Felt, Idaho. The hobby that he first discovered as young child has since inspired him to explore more than 600 miles of trail in Yellowstone National Park and be an active member of the Geyser Observation and Study Association, reporting observational data as a citizen scientist.
Mason also shared his philosophy on community service; “I can make a much bigger impact by being the inspiration and role model for other students,” he said. Mason has embodied his philosophy throughout his high school career, whether participating in the Speech and Debate Team, Model United Nations, Poetry Out Loud, National Honors Society, or the American Legion’s Boys Nation. Currently, Mason is exploring his options for college, seeking a collaborative school environment that will challenge him academically and provide for strong internship opportunities.
