5G promises lightning-fast speeds and the ability to power new technologies like self-driving cars and advanced virtual reality experiences. But underlying the excitement of the things we can do with 5G is a concern about what 5G can do to us. There are worries that the very high-frequency spectrum known as millimeter wavelengths used to make 5G a reality could pose health risks to people and animals.
Come join us at Green Drinks Teton Valley on Monday March 2 from 5-7 pm to explore the questions around 5G technology with Jenny Collins, CINHC, CHHP, IAHC. Jenny uses an integrative approach to both diet and lifestyle to improve clients’ health and wellbeing. Based in Victor, Jenny works as a guide and facilitator towards overall health in nutrition, relationships, spirituality, physical activity and careers. She’ll be open to questions after the brief talk.
Green Drinks are casual networking happy hours across the country where environmentally-minded people meet over social drinks to learn and share. Everyone is invited to this free monthly event. Drinks and snacks will be generously sponsored by Kelly Park of Wy-Idaho Plumbing. Dinner is available for purchase.
Green Drinks Teton Valley are held on the first Monday of the month (except summer months) from 5-7 pm at Yeti’s Post in Driggs. There is usually a short (20-30 min) presentation about some local sustainability topic, but mostly just good old face to face socializing. Join us at Yeti’s Post on Monday March 2nd at 5 pm.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.