Jay Jurgens, a 47-year-old Florida resident with ties to Teton Valley, died on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 2, after being discovered in a grove of north-facing trees off the Dreamcatcher lift at Grand Targhee Resort.
According to the Teton County WY Sheriff’s Office, a skier came upon the unconscious snowboarder alone in the East Woods around 2:30 p.m.
Grand Targhee ski patrol started CPR on Jurgens but he was pronounced deceased a short time later, likely due to trauma. The resort has declined to provide more information about the incident.