The Teton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Adrian Figueroa-Rodriguez, 35, of Tetonia, on felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he barricaded himself for several hours on Monday morning, requiring assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies.
Deputies responded to a call at 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 to a report of a disturbance occurring at a residence located at 6276 S 1st St. in Tetonia. According to a press release issued Monday by the sheriff’s office, it was determined that Figueroa-Rodriguez may have been under the influence of methamphetamine and may have also been in possession of an AR-15 rifle. A search of the home later turned up the AR-15 rifle in a structure adjacent to the house.
The press release said once the sheriff’s office made contact with Figueroa-Rodriguez, he became uncooperative and barricaded himself inside the residence. Figueroa-Rodriguez’s mother, Guadalupe Figueroa, who lives with him at the residence soon exited the home safely and met with deputies.
Public Information Officer Mitch Golden said a reverse 911 call to warn residents of the situation went to residents within a two block radius of the event at 12:23 p.m. Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford said that the Tetonia Elementary School was not contacted because the school was far enough away from the incident to ensure public safety.
“There was no way that guy was leaving that area,” said Liford of Figueroa-Rodriguez. “There was no reason to lock down the school.”
Golden said that another resident at the home was a victim of aggravated assault.
Liford requested the assistance of the Sheriff’s Special Response Team which includes support from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, St. Anthony Police Department and Madison County Fire Department. Idaho State Police also assisted on the call.
While the SSRT negotiated with Figueroa-Rodriguez, a search of the property resulted in the location of an AR-15 rifle in a structure adjacent to the house. According to the press release, Figueroa continued to be uncooperative with the negotiation team. The SSRT then made entry into the residence and was able to take Figueroa-Rodriguez into custody without further incident.
Golden said another reverse 911 call went out to neighbors at 2:03 p.m. alerting them that the area was safe and an arrest had been made.
Figueroa is current facing charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and may face other charges pending further investigation.
