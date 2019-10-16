Lori Hillman, a Driggs resident and realtor with West Group Real Estate, has stepped up to replace Harley Wilcox as the chair of the Teton County Republican Party.
“Harley Wilcox was ready for someone else to take the helm and I am ready for the challenge,” Hillman told the Teton Valley News. “I look forward to this opportunity to help drive the Republican Party’s involvement in the county and to further involve and support our constituents and candidates.”
Wilcox became county chair in 2015 and in 2017 was recognized by the state party with the Outstanding County Chair award. He will remain on the board of the party as second vice chair.
Hillman feels that now is an exciting time to be a member of the Teton Valley GOP.
“There has been great work done by so many committed individuals; we will continue to leverage and build upon those efforts in the coming years,” she said. Her goals for the 2020 election are to “continue to support a strong economy by supporting candidates who in turn will continue to lead this Valley in a responsible and mindful way.”
Hillman is bringing some new ideas and programs to the party to keep people informed.
“Outreach is always a bit difficult to accomplish,” she admitted. “I hope to encourage and bring more awareness to how people can be involved. I also welcome any ideas others have on how we can continue to have good communication.”
Clayton Egbert was named as county vice chair. To stay up to date on party events, visit the Teton County Idaho Republican Party Facebook page.
