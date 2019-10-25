This is the third unfounded call this week of possible guns on campus
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call today, Friday, Oct. 25 that a male student was in possession of a handgun in the vicinity of the Teton High School.
Deputies responded and found that the student was in possession of an air-soft pistol. Teton High School’s lockdown has been lifted this afternoon as well as the soft lockdown at Teton Middle School.
This is the third unfounded gun-related call within the school district this week.
On the afternoon of Oct. 24, a deputy in Driggs was informed by a passerby about a young man walking toward the high school with a rifle. Deputies patrolled the area and the school and did not locate the teenager who had been described.
Later, a caller reported an abandoned vehicle near Kay’s Dairy. The caller was concerned that two young men were poaching on private property in the area. Investigators put two and two together based on the description of the hunters and found the young man who had left his car in Tetonia. He and his friend had a property owner's permission to hunt there, but his car had broken down and after receiving a ride back to Driggs, he had been walking to a friend’s house with his hunting rifle. It was determined that he had brought his rifle in a vehicle to school and was given a juvenile petition for having a firearm on school grounds.
Late on Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office received a call from a concerned party about possible gun threats that had been made at Teton Middle School. Apparently a student had joked with his friends about “shooting up the school,” and the conversation was overheard. After conducting interviews with all the involved parties, officers determined there was no validity to the threat.
“It was kids being kids, not realizing their joking caused concern, and not realizing you can’t make jokes like that now,” said TCSO public information office Mitch Golden.
