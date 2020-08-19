The City of Victor has released a survey to gauge the community’s interest in and desire for a new city hall and public works facility.
Early in 2019, the administrative operations moved out of the old shared city hall and public works facility on Elm Street after an inspection revealed that the building wasn’t safe to work in. Concerns included ventilation, inadequate firewalls, ADA inaccessibility, and wiring. The Victor administrator, clerk, planning department, and finance office were relocated to the Victor Crossroads building on Main and Center Street. This fiscal year, the city is expected to pay over $14,000 in rent and utilities for the temporary space.
Last month, the staff presented a feasibility study to the city council with the conclusion that bringing the old city hall up to safety code as well as city code so that the administrative staff could again work side by side with the public works department was prohibitively expensive.
After hearing that presentation, the council directed staff to look into other options. Now Victor is seeking the opinion of the community. The short survey includes questions such as: what values should be reflected in the future facilities? What role should city hall hold in the community? How long should the buildings be built for?
“It’s pretty high level and focuses on fundamental themes,” city administrator Olivia Goodale said about the survey.
Mayor Will Frohlich said he wanted residents to understand the state of the old city hall, and noted that people can arrange a tour of the facility if they’re interested.
“It’s definitely an eye-opener,” Frohlich said. “Seeing the building will be beneficial to the person answering the survey and the community as well, knowing how bad it is.”
The survey is available on the city’s website and will be open until Sept. 2.