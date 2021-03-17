The Victor City Council decided on March 10 to ask voters to approve a $4,184,000 general obligation bond in order to build a new city hall, as well as a new public works shop and renovations on the existing facility at 32 Elm Street.
Review of the city’s existing facilities in 2019 revealed that the city building on Elm was unsafe for use by the city’s administrative staff, and inadequate to meet the growing needs of the public works department, according to reports from the city.
GPC Architects, the firm overseeing the project, has estimated that the renovation at 32 Elm will cost $614,000, the new public works shop on the same site will cost $826,000, and the new city hall on city-owned land on Depot Street will cost $2,493,791, for a project total of over $3.9 million.
Councilwomen Emily Sustick and Molly Absolon said they wanted LEED certification of the building, a third party indication that the construction is green and sustainable; the certification could come with an added cost of up to $250,000 for city hall alone.
“We strive to make our buildings better than what’s required,” said lead architect Garett Chadwick. “We believe you will end up with a high performing building in either case, it just won’t be to the extent that a LEED-certified building would be.”
The council members said they wanted to set an example for the community and promote the city’s vision for sustainability in the future by pursuing the LEED certification, and voted to seek a larger $4.1 million bond to pay for the necessary sustainability measures.
The council members also agreed to leave the door open for adding residential units to the second story in the future, as proposed by members of the Teton County Joint Housing Authority.
The election will be held on May 19; the bond needs approval from two-thirds of Victor voters to pass. If passed, the bond will cost Victor property owners $89 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year. The city will soon begin a public information campaign about the bond.