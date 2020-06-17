In the last two months, the City of Victor received complaints from residents about speeding or reckless drivers in the areas of Brookside Hollow, Willow Creek, Golf Vista, Aspen, Agate, Baseline, Cemetery, and Cedron.
That’s why city engineer Rob Heuseveldt approached the city council last week with his proposal of a fair, equitable procedure to assess and address traffic complaints.
“I’ve been doing a ton of research,” Heuseveldt said with barely contained enthusiasm. “This is a hot topic for me right now. I’m very passionate about it.”
He said that while he already has a process for responding to traffic complaints, he wants it to be solidified as city policy so residents understand that it’s not “political, arbitrary, or capricious.”
“We value all of our citizens, their perceptions, and their opinions,” he added.
The procedure Heuseveldt outlined has five steps: document the complaint; assess traffic; explore and select a solution; implement that solution; and evaluate its efficacy.
Based on his research, he proposed to assess traffic issues using five criteria, or warrants, and if the problematic street met two of the five warrants, he would take the complaint to the city council to seek possible solutions. The warrants are: vehicular volume, pedestrian volume, number of accidents, cut-through traffic (i.e. drivers using Baseline to bypass downtown), and percentage of drivers speeding.
To determine average speeds, Heuseveldt often performs traffic analyses on local streets. The numbers from these studies are revealing. On Brooktrout Drive, often the subject of residents’ complaints, most people drove 22 mph and only 4 percent of drivers broke the speed limit of 25 mph over a five-day period last week. On the other hand, people are constantly speeding on Aspen--during a five-day period last November, the standard speed was 31 mph and 58 percent of drivers broke the speed limit of 25 mph.
“There’s always one or two knuckleheads,” Heuseveldt said, adding that during one traffic analysis on Agate he clocked a person driving 70 mph. Those knuckleheads are outliers, but when a majority of drivers are speeding, it’s cause for concern.
Once an area is identified as problematic, Heuseveldt explained that there are several different ways to calm traffic and keep the street safe for all users but still efficient for those travelling through. Those solutions include speed bumps (which are not preferable, he noted), speed humps (which are safer for cyclists and pedestrians), chicanes, traffic circles, signs, education, and “street diets,” such as when the Idaho Transportation Department removed lanes on Main Street, slowing traffic through Victor.
Possible solutions would be weighed for cost, efficacy, enforceability, and maintenance requirements. Other stakeholders such as neighborhood representatives or homeowners’ associations, the school district, the fire department, the sheriff’s office, and Teton Valley Trails and Pathways would have a say in choosing a solution. Then once traffic calming measures were in place, the city would again assess the location to determine if traffic concerns had actually been addressed.
The Victor City Council was receptive to Heuseveldt’s proposal but asked for more time to consider it. Councilwoman Amy Ross said she appreciated the data-driven assessment and said she thought it was important to balance standardization with something that will work in the small community of Victor.
“I kind of have an emotional response because I see people speed past my house on a daily basis and cut the corners where my kids and my dogs and my neighbors are on a legitimate bike path,” Ross said.
She also asked for more posted speed limit signs in town; while city code says that the speed limit is 25 mph unless otherwise posted, she questioned how the valley’s many visitors were supposed to know that.
Councilwoman Stacy Hulsing added that the lack of sidewalks or pathways on many Victor streets should be a big part of the discussion, perhaps as another warrant used to assess problem areas.
“I’d love to have streets with paths or sidewalks everywhere,” Heuseveldt acknowledged. “But we’d have to find the funding for it.”
The council will review the traffic calming procedure again at its next meeting. More information about the topic is available at the city’s website. Public comment can be submitted to council@victorcityidaho.com.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.